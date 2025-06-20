Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagemodern artedvard weieweie1923 artpublic domain womanoil paintingsedvardmodern art public domainStanding Female Nude by Edvard WeieOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 972 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4210 x 5197 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPicnic in the park poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708699/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView licenseThe mail boat is coming.Christiansø by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924824/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685652/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-templateView licensePoseidon sails across the sea surrounded by nereids and tritonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800447/poseidon-sails-across-the-sea-surrounded-nereids-and-tritonsFree Image from public domain licenseChill aesthetic music poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073407/chill-aesthetic-music-poster-templateView licenseTo sisters by Vilhelm Lundstrømhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924291/sisters-vilhelm-lundstromFree Image from public domain licenseChill aesthetic music Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073411/chill-aesthetic-music-facebook-story-templateView licenseStanding female model by Karl Isaksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920546/standing-female-modelFree Image from public domain licenseChill aesthetic music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073410/chill-aesthetic-music-blog-banner-templateView licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø. (1917) vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9759000/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708311/picnic-the-park-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe painter Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801079/the-painter-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708390/picnic-the-park-instagram-story-templateView licenseEmma Weie, the artist's sisterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800454/emma-weie-the-artists-sisterFree Image from public domain licenseChill aesthetic music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685939/chill-aesthetic-music-instagram-post-templateView licenseSeated female model by Vilhelm Lundstrømhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920582/seated-female-model-vilhelm-lundstromFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseFaun and nymph by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923174/faun-and-nymph-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView licenseSketch after Delacroix's "Dante and Vergil" by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922197/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt supplies store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763292/art-supplies-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804660/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271266/sailing-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo Female Nudes by Vilhelm Lundstrømhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920611/two-female-nudes-vilhelm-lundstromFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseStill Life with Oranges in a Basket by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920561/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseBoy portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800602/boy-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseThe mind.Christiansø by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920674/the-mindchristianso-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseSelf portrait with straw hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800801/self-portrait-with-straw-hatFree Image from public domain licenseFundraising for children poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730603/fundraising-for-children-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe Artist's Motherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737212/the-artists-motherFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseUnknown by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922741/unknown-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseFrom Amalfi by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923728/from-amalfi-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseLandscape with haystackshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800486/landscape-with-haystacksFree Image from public domain license