Edit ImageCrop47SaveSaveEdit Imagemaria sibylla merianpoppyanemonevintage flowerpoppy floweropiumpapaver somniferumpapaverPapaver somniferum (opium poppy) by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 770 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4903 x 7640 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealing takes time mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18445304/healing-takes-time-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921390/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18445305/romantic-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920625/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licensePoppy flower watercolor illustration element from Maria Sibylla Merian artwork, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684105/vector-flower-plant-artView licenseMedical center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795085/medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePoppy flower watercolor illustration element. Remixed from Maria Sibylla Merian artwork, by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328051/image-flower-plant-artView licenseHappy Springtime poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460467/happy-springtime-poster-templateView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746077/papaver-somniferum-opium-poppyFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial Day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638913/memorial-day-facebook-story-templateView licensePoppy flower png watercolor illustration element, transparent background. Remixed from Maria Sibylla Merian artwork, by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328048/png-flower-plantView licenseAromatherapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640350/aromatherapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnemone coronaria (French anemone);Anemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921819/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748489/violence-kills-peace-grows-facebook-post-templateView licenseRed poppy flower watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from Maria Sibylla Merian artwork, by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328050/psd-flower-plant-watercolourView licenseJapanese flowers border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702236/japanese-flowers-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746142/papaver-somniferum-opium-poppyFree Image from public domain licenseFlower & bouquet Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270102/flower-bouquet-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy) by Maria Sibylla Merian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298701/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606286/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnemone coronaria (French anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920621/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGet your glow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843541/get-your-glow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921665/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10722181/summer-collection-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTrollius europaeus (European meadow plum);Ranunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921828/photo-image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638726/anzac-day-facebook-story-templateView licenseAnemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921552/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717619/branding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnemone pavonina (peacock anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921826/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630277/henri-matisse-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePrimula ×polyantha (?);Primula veris (?) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921792/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795079/spring-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnemone coronaria (French anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921873/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFlowers bloom blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791599/flowers-bloom-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746141/papaver-somniferum-opium-poppyFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843559/vegetable-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922288/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower fair post template, editable text for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10101469/flower-fair-post-template-editable-text-for-social-mediaView licenseGeranium sanguineum striatum (striped stork's bill);Ranunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921827/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license