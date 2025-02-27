Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imageflower artmaria sibylla merianroseyellowyellow floweryellow rosevintage flowermid centuryRosa foetida (yellow rose);Rosa foetida (Turkish rose) by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 754 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4777 x 7604 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licenseRosa hemisphaerica (sulphur yellow rose);Rosa ×alba (white rose) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921535/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licensePink watercolor background, editable rose border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685783/pink-watercolor-background-editable-rose-border-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnemone hepatica (blue anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921832/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable red rose border, Art Nouveau green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624648/editable-red-rose-border-art-nouveau-green-backgroundView licenseSaponaria officinalis (common soapwort);Convolvulus tricolor (maiden skirt);Helianthus (?) (sunflower species) by Maria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922255/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseRose background, editable pink watercolor texture, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694104/rose-background-editable-pink-watercolor-texture-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHibiscus syriacus (Syrian rose) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921534/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Art Nouveau poster template, editable vintage woman design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638612/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAnemone coronaria (French anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921873/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral woman background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630974/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseRanunculus illyricus (steppe buttercup);Anemone nemorosa (white anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921567/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau red rose border, editable green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694096/art-nouveau-red-rose-border-editable-green-backgroundView licensePrimula ×pubescens (garden auricle) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921257/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Spring frame background, editable yellow botanical background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713973/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseJasminum odoratissimum (house jasmine);Punica granatum (pomegranate) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921448/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral beige poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8634915/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921389/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeige background, editable roses frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8556934/beige-background-editable-roses-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921454/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Spring frame background, editable yellow botanical background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713985/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921632/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseRose frame, editable brown background illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714159/rose-frame-editable-brown-background-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHesperis matronalis (common evening star) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921939/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseRose frame, editable beige background illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631893/rose-frame-editable-beige-background-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920619/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8556918/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licensePolemonium caeruleum (common Jacob's ladder);Lotus tetragonolobus (asparagus pea) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921445/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral woman background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631917/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseCrocus angustifolius (Balkan crocus);Crocus versicolor (alpine crocus);Crocus vernus (?) (spring crocus) by Maria Sibylla…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921925/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBrown background, editable roses frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714188/brown-background-editable-roses-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseViburnum opulus (common snowball);Jasminum officinale (Jasmine);Cytisus scoparius (common broom) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921790/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606286/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseCardamine pratensis (cress);Campanula rotundifolia (?) (little bell);Silene vulgaris (?) (bladder moth) by Maria Sibylla…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921892/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGet your glow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843541/get-your-glow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrimula veris (hollow-necked cow primrose);Caltha palustris (meadow sedge);Corydalis cava (hollow-rooted larkspur) by Maria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921214/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13916189/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseAnemone pavonina (peacock anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921856/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEternal scent Ingram post template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8629606/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAnemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921665/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license