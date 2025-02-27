rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rosa foetida (yellow rose);Rosa foetida (Turkish rose) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Save
Edit Image
flower artmaria sibylla merianroseyellowyellow floweryellow rosevintage flowermid century
Editable farming design, community remix
Editable farming design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView license
Rosa hemisphaerica (sulphur yellow rose);Rosa ×alba (white rose) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Rosa hemisphaerica (sulphur yellow rose);Rosa ×alba (white rose) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921535/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Pink watercolor background, editable rose border design, remixed by rawpixel
Pink watercolor background, editable rose border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685783/pink-watercolor-background-editable-rose-border-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Anemone hepatica (blue anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Anemone hepatica (blue anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921832/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable red rose border, Art Nouveau green background
Editable red rose border, Art Nouveau green background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624648/editable-red-rose-border-art-nouveau-green-backgroundView license
Saponaria officinalis (common soapwort);Convolvulus tricolor (maiden skirt);Helianthus (?) (sunflower species) by Maria…
Saponaria officinalis (common soapwort);Convolvulus tricolor (maiden skirt);Helianthus (?) (sunflower species) by Maria…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922255/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Rose background, editable pink watercolor texture, remixed by rawpixel
Rose background, editable pink watercolor texture, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694104/rose-background-editable-pink-watercolor-texture-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hibiscus syriacus (Syrian rose) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Hibiscus syriacus (Syrian rose) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921534/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Art Nouveau poster template, editable vintage woman design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic Art Nouveau poster template, editable vintage woman design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638612/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Anemone coronaria (French anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Anemone coronaria (French anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921873/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral woman background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
Vintage floral woman background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630974/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Ranunculus illyricus (steppe buttercup);Anemone nemorosa (white anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Ranunculus illyricus (steppe buttercup);Anemone nemorosa (white anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921567/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau red rose border, editable green background
Art Nouveau red rose border, editable green background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694096/art-nouveau-red-rose-border-editable-green-backgroundView license
Primula ×pubescens (garden auricle) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Primula ×pubescens (garden auricle) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921257/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Spring frame background, editable yellow botanical background, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage Spring frame background, editable yellow botanical background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713973/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Jasminum odoratissimum (house jasmine);Punica granatum (pomegranate) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Jasminum odoratissimum (house jasmine);Punica granatum (pomegranate) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921448/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral beige poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage floral beige poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8634915/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Aquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Aquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921389/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Beige background, editable roses frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixel
Beige background, editable roses frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8556934/beige-background-editable-roses-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Tulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921454/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Spring frame background, editable yellow botanical background, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage Spring frame background, editable yellow botanical background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713985/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Tulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Tulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921632/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Rose frame, editable brown background illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Rose frame, editable brown background illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714159/rose-frame-editable-brown-background-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hesperis matronalis (common evening star) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Hesperis matronalis (common evening star) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921939/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Rose frame, editable beige background illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Rose frame, editable beige background illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631893/rose-frame-editable-beige-background-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Papaver somniferum (opium poppy) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Papaver somniferum (opium poppy) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920619/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8556918/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Polemonium caeruleum (common Jacob's ladder);Lotus tetragonolobus (asparagus pea) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Polemonium caeruleum (common Jacob's ladder);Lotus tetragonolobus (asparagus pea) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921445/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral woman background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
Vintage floral woman background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631917/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Crocus angustifolius (Balkan crocus);Crocus versicolor (alpine crocus);Crocus vernus (?) (spring crocus) by Maria Sibylla…
Crocus angustifolius (Balkan crocus);Crocus versicolor (alpine crocus);Crocus vernus (?) (spring crocus) by Maria Sibylla…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921925/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Brown background, editable roses frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixel
Brown background, editable roses frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714188/brown-background-editable-roses-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Viburnum opulus (common snowball);Jasminum officinale (Jasmine);Cytisus scoparius (common broom) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Viburnum opulus (common snowball);Jasminum officinale (Jasmine);Cytisus scoparius (common broom) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921790/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Flower delivery Instagram post template
Flower delivery Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606286/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView license
Cardamine pratensis (cress);Campanula rotundifolia (?) (little bell);Silene vulgaris (?) (bladder moth) by Maria Sibylla…
Cardamine pratensis (cress);Campanula rotundifolia (?) (little bell);Silene vulgaris (?) (bladder moth) by Maria Sibylla…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921892/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Get your glow Instagram post template, editable text
Get your glow Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843541/get-your-glow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Primula veris (hollow-necked cow primrose);Caltha palustris (meadow sedge);Corydalis cava (hollow-rooted larkspur) by Maria…
Primula veris (hollow-necked cow primrose);Caltha palustris (meadow sedge);Corydalis cava (hollow-rooted larkspur) by Maria…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921214/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13916189/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Anemone pavonina (peacock anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Anemone pavonina (peacock anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921856/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Eternal scent Ingram post template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Eternal scent Ingram post template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8629606/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Anemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Anemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921665/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license