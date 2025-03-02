Edit ImageCrop56SaveSaveEdit Imagemodern artroadpathharald giersingroad paintingweddinglandscape public domainoil paintingRoad near Fåborg on Funen by Harald GiersingOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 985 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 12027 x 9871 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRoad trip background, driving art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046970/road-trip-background-driving-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe cemetery in Svanninge by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922453/the-cemetery-svanninge-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip, nature landscape art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046969/road-trip-nature-landscape-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe cemetery in Svanninge (1920), by Harald Giersing. Original public domain image from State Museum of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9414368/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip, town art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055794/road-trip-town-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape after sunset by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923220/landscape-after-sunset-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip background, driving art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055792/road-trip-background-driving-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe painter Sigurd Swanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801538/the-painter-sigurd-swaneFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip desktop wallpaper, nature landscape. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046972/road-trip-desktop-wallpaper-nature-landscape-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady with red shawl.Anna Giersing, the artist's sister by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922510/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055793/road-trip-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo ladies by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922906/two-ladies-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain licenseBear wildlife, animal nature editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669273/bear-wildlife-animal-nature-editable-remixView licenseModel figure in interior by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920787/model-figure-interior-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain licensespring garden party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407997/spring-garden-party-instagram-story-templateView licenseArrangement with jug and bottlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801034/arrangement-with-jug-and-bottleFree Image from public domain licenseCamping s quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686686/camping-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseUnknown by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920615/unknown-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain licenseRoad border set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115834/road-border-set-editable-design-elementView licenseThe mail boat is coming.Christiansø by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924824/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRoad border set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115562/road-border-set-editable-design-elementView licenseArrangement with bottle by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922508/arrangement-with-bottle-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain licenseRoad border set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115561/road-border-set-editable-design-elementView licenseUnknown by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923250/unknown-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain licenseBear wildlife, animal nature editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670037/bear-wildlife-animal-nature-editable-remixView licenseLady in green blousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801394/lady-green-blouseFree Image from public domain licenseSimple path & mountains background, editable remix acrylic texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186927/simple-path-mountains-background-editable-remix-acrylic-texture-designView licensePortrait of the artist's fatherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802230/portrait-the-artists-fatherFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal road & mountains background, editable remix acrylic texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182323/minimal-road-mountains-background-editable-remix-acrylic-texture-designView licenseSet-up with bottle and wirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800722/set-up-with-bottle-and-wireFree Image from public domain licenseRoad border set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115832/road-border-set-editable-design-elementView licenseStill Life with a Jar, a Sauceboat and a Bottle by Vilhelm Lundstrømhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923533/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDirt road & cloud background, editable remix acrylic texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182651/dirt-road-cloud-background-editable-remix-acrylic-texture-designView licenseReading ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801590/reading-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseDesert view, editable remix acrylic texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186931/desert-view-editable-remix-acrylic-texture-designView licenseStanding female model by Karl Isaksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920546/standing-female-modelFree Image from public domain licenseRoad border set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115830/road-border-set-editable-design-elementView licenseMandolin player by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922992/mandolin-player-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain licenseNatural scenery, editable remix acrylic texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9177008/natural-scenery-editable-remix-acrylic-texture-designView licenseThe Judgment of Paris by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920601/the-judgment-paris-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain license