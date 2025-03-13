Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagefairycarl larssonpublic domain fairylarssonprincesswatercolor carl larssonoutdoor furniturefairy paintingLisbeth as the Evil Princess in the Fairy Tale "Fågel Blå" by P.D.A.AtterbomOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 790 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6457 x 4253 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKids book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView licenseLisbeth as the Evil Princess in the Fairy Tale "Fagel Bla" by P.D.A.Atterbom (1900) vintage illustration by Carl Larsson.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758909/image-people-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403460/birthday-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license"Gothic" scene.A skald leads two children into a Gothic househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784837/gothic-scenea-skald-leads-two-children-into-gothic-houseFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView licenseIllustration for "The Happy Family" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740309/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with John Bauer's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778037/png-art-artwork-blackView licenseIllustration for "Under the Willow Tree" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740269/image-dog-animal-treeFree Image from public domain licenseThe elf princess fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663440/the-elf-princess-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseReading ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739070/reading-ladyFree Image from public domain licensePrincess & unicorn fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663356/princess-unicorn-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseReading ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821575/reading-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseStorytime Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11746127/storytime-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseReading ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739654/reading-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseWinter magic Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723530/winter-magic-instagram-story-templateView licenseIllustration for "The Old House" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740020/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseI miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseReading ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739064/reading-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777980/art-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseReading ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739096/reading-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license"The circle parted" Scene from Henry Gally Knight's Phrocyne, a Greek fairy tale by Richard Westallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923962/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseFemale forest dryad fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663339/female-forest-dryad-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseReading ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739047/reading-ladyFree Image from public domain licensePrince & princess couple, fairy tale remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663245/prince-princess-couple-fairy-tale-remix-editable-designView licenseIllustration for "The Old House" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2 by Vilhelm Pedersenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923719/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseConfidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408516/confidence-breeds-beauty-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseIllustration for "Everything in its right place" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740199/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teddy bear character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259767/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView licenseIllustration for "The Old Tombstone" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740279/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeasant Girl from Parma (Paysane Parmesan)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821083/peasant-girl-from-parma-paysane-parmesanFree Image from public domain licenseDryad's pegasus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663346/dryads-pegasus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSlapende Doornroosje (c. 1900 - c. 1950) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792793/slapende-doornroosje-c-1900-1950-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660279/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseIllustration for "The Silent Book" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740108/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLove & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403674/love-live-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseIllustration for "Lille Tuk" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740177/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Valentine's cupids marketing collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367817/vintage-valentines-cupids-marketing-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseIllustration for "The Shadow" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740226/image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain license