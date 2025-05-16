Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagegreekmarie henriquesfacepersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingArchaic Greek Kore (Athens) by Marie HenriquesOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4504 x 5631 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licenseArchaic Greek Kore (Athens) by Marie Henriqueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920659/archaic-greek-kore-athens-marie-henriquesFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licenseArchaic Greek Kore (Athens) by Marie Henriqueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920623/archaic-greek-kore-athens-marie-henriquesFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licenseArchaic Greek Equestrian Statue (Athens) by Marie Henriqueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920614/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licenseKore (Acropolis museum inv. 685) by Marie Henriqueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924098/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of Kore (Acropolis Museum inv. 696)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779046/head-kore-acropolis-museum-inv-696Free Image from public domain licenseHappy girls are the prettiest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868626/happy-girls-are-the-prettiest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKore (Acropolis museum inv. 670)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779005/kore-acropolis-museum-inv-670Free Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseHead of Kore (Acropolis Museum inv. 688)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779056/head-kore-acropolis-museum-inv-688Free Image from public domain licenseGreen vintage woman background, editable Greek pillars frame, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696471/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseHead of Hermes from Vejle by Marie Henriqueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924100/head-hermes-from-vejle-marie-henriquesFree Image from public domain licenseBlue vintage woman background, editable Greek pillars frame, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696475/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseL.F. v. Brockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814084/lf-brockFree Image from public domain licenseBlue vintage woman background, editable Greek pillars frame, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696491/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseKore with apple in right handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775793/kore-with-apple-right-handFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseEtruscan sarcophagus in the Louvre by Marie Henriqueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924101/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932243/vintage-greek-statue-sticker-editable-social-media-collage-element-remixView licenseChoir with (snake) ring around v. arm, h. arm benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759898/choir-with-snake-ring-around-arm-arm-bentFree Image from public domain licenseLive streaming iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320779/live-streaming-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView licenseKore, standing with left arm benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775797/kore-standing-with-left-arm-bentFree Image from public domain licenseGreen vintage woman background, editable Greek pillars frame, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696490/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseChoir (Acropolis Museum inv. 674)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779153/choir-acropolis-museum-inv-674Free Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licenseYoung girl, 'Euthydikos koren' (Acropolis museum inv. 686) by Marie Henriqueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922024/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseBonaparte Castlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816025/bonaparte-castleFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStanding model seen from the front by Henry Nielsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924148/standing-model-seen-from-the-frontFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766465/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516608/editable-vintage-collage-desktop-wallpaperView licenseStanding model seen from the fronthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786414/standing-model-seen-from-the-frontFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516674/editable-vintage-collage-frame-backgroundView licenseBlue and pink ellipse with squares on brown and blue background by Vilhelm Lundstrømhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921998/image-background-face-artFree Image from public domain license