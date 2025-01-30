Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageswedishkronborgeckersbergchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergdanishvintage swedishvintage militarydanish coastView from Kronborg Vold over the flag battery and the Sound to the Swedish coast by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 850 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7057 x 5001 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHummingbird poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552302/hummingbird-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Starboard Battery and the Deck of the Corvette "Najaden" by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHummingbird Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907207/hummingbird-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseHummingbird blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552303/hummingbird-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe 84-Gun Danish Warship "Queen Marie" in the Sound by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923624/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHummingbird Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552305/hummingbird-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseA Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHelicopter aircraft editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118007/helicopter-aircraft-editable-mockupView licenseFrench flat bottomers or luggers off the French coast by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923246/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSwedish bakery blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21152555/swedish-bakery-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAn American Naval Brig Lying at Anchor While Her Sails Are Drying by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921009/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePositivity quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300096/positivity-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licensePart of Kullen from the lake off Mølleleje by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922506/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWater rescue Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507102/water-rescue-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923451/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer rescue squad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506748/volunteer-rescue-squad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA galease for - and an English barque ship under the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923385/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer rescue squad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507334/volunteer-rescue-squad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924616/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSave the birds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907264/save-the-birds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Danish naval ship at anchor in a quiet morning by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923453/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCoast guard Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507225/coast-guard-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn English privateer inspecting a Danish ship which bursts into flames by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923347/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBakery advertisement sign mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21310894/bakery-advertisement-sign-mockup-customizable-designView licenseA Danish ship and an American schooner for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923433/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979431/mediterranean-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923241/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIn the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830428/png-american-art-artworkView licenseA Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923558/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640702/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseA Danish brig sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923461/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn American ship lancing a jib by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923459/american-ship-lancing-jib-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn English ship struck by the lightning fire by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923356/image-art-vintage-fireFree Image from public domain licenseArmy reserve poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639707/army-reserve-poster-templateView licenseA frigate seen from the stern by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921397/frigate-seen-from-the-stern-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license