Part of Øresund north of Kronborg by C.W. Eckersberg
Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst
A privateer schooner eluding a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberg
Two Russian liners saluting by C.W. Two Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberg
Model of a tasting dinghy by C.W. Eckersberg
View from Kronborg Vold over the flag battery and the Sound to the Swedish coast by C.W. View from Kronborg Vold over the flag battery and the Sound to the Swedish coast by C.W. Eckersberg
The 84-Gun Danish Warship "Queen Marie" in the Sound by C.W. Eckersberg
Part of Kullen from the lake off Mølleleje by C.W. Part of Kullen from the lake off Mølleleje by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish corvette lying alongside to talk to a Danish war brig. The scene is intended to take place in the West Indies by C.W. Eckersberg
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea by C.W. The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea by C.W. Eckersberg
Christian VIII Aboard his Steamship "Ægir" Watching the Maneuvers of a Squadron near Copenhagen by C.W. Eckersberg
A frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. A frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberg
The Starboard Battery and the Deck of the Corvette "Najaden" by C.W. Eckersberg
A Corvette on the stack. Nyholm with the half-timbered building in the background. by C.W. A Corvette on the stack. Nyholm with the half-timbered building in the background. by C.W. Eckersberg
Frederiksværk harbor at Larviksfjorden, Norway by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish naval ship at anchor in a quiet morning by C.W. Eckersberg
A Corvette on the Stocks. by C.W. A Corvette on the Stocks. by C.W. Eckersberg
A frigate seen from the stern by C.W. Eckersberg
Three Russian ships of the line. by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate at anchor and an English brig under sail by C.W. A Danish frigate at anchor and an English brig under sail by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberg
The corvette Flora, moored in the fleet's berth, dries sails. by C.W. Eckersberg