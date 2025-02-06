rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
After the bath by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
Save
Edit Image
vilhelm lundstrømlundstrømmodern artmodernvilhelmbathoil paintingshuman body,art
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
After the bath (1924) vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for…
After the bath (1924) vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758803/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView license
Two Female Nudes by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
Two Female Nudes by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920611/two-female-nudes-vilhelm-lundstromFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Seated female model by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
Seated female model by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920582/seated-female-model-vilhelm-lundstromFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView license
Female model by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
Female model by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922295/female-model-vilhelm-lundstromFree Image from public domain license
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828724/png-adult-art-artworkView license
To sisters by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
To sisters by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924291/sisters-vilhelm-lundstromFree Image from public domain license
Beauty Instagram story template, editable text
Beauty Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775023/beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Seated female model by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
Seated female model by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920583/seated-female-model-vilhelm-lundstromFree Image from public domain license
Summer holiday Instagram post template
Summer holiday Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798313/summer-holiday-instagram-post-templateView license
Arrangement with jug and bottle
Arrangement with jug and bottle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801034/arrangement-with-jug-and-bottleFree Image from public domain license
Outdoor playtime Instagram post template
Outdoor playtime Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798310/outdoor-playtime-instagram-post-templateView license
Still Life With a Jar and Fruits by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
Still Life With a Jar and Fruits by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923727/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994392/retreat-and-spa-element-editable-design-setView license
Bathing woman, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bathing woman, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773721/vector-person-art-vintageView license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
Bathing woman, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bathing woman, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16780772/vector-person-art-vintageView license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
Self portrait
Self portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801101/self-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994949/retreat-and-spa-element-editable-design-setView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798957/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Standing naked woman
Standing naked woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800781/standing-naked-womanFree Image from public domain license
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994447/retreat-and-spa-element-editable-design-setView license
Still Life with a Jar, a Sauceboat and a Bottle by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
Still Life with a Jar, a Sauceboat and a Bottle by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923533/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994571/retreat-and-spa-element-editable-design-setView license
Seated Female Nude by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Seated Female Nude by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922558/seated-female-nude-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain license
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996396/retreat-and-spa-element-editable-design-setView license
Arrangement with watering can, towel and jars by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
Arrangement with watering can, towel and jars by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920588/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
Female model (1930) vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for…
Female model (1930) vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758985/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994619/retreat-and-spa-element-editable-design-setView license
Composition 1
Composition 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725287/compositionFree Image from public domain license
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994431/retreat-and-spa-element-editable-design-setView license
Standing female model by Karl Isakson
Standing female model by Karl Isakson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920546/standing-female-modelFree Image from public domain license
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994946/retreat-and-spa-element-editable-design-setView license
Bathing woman, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bathing woman, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817017/image-person-art-vintageView license