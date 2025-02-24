Edit ImageCrop40SaveSaveEdit Imagereadingwoman readingwoman reading paintingoil paintingreading vintagewoman portraitlady readingpaintingUnknown by Constantin HansenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1046 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4976 x 5707 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892108/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseUnknown by Constantin Hansen. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412964/unknown-constantin-hansen-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082199/png-aesthetic-aestheticism-artView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804412/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081071/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseMiss Caroline Sophie Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804384/miss-caroline-sophie-mollerFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080345/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseThree Young Girls by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920613/three-young-girls-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080318/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804411/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080336/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseJens Simmelkær Asmussen and Katrine Asmussen as children by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924854/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage lined notepaper element, Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081058/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseA Shepherd Boy by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922593/shepherd-boy-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseRipped vintage paper element, editable Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892122/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804544/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867465/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseHanne Wanscher, née Wegener by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923070/hanne-wanscher-nee-wegener-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseGirl with fruits in a basket by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922411/girl-with-fruits-basket-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926640/png-abbott-handerson-thayer-aesthetic-angelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804692/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Gustav Klimt's flyer mockup, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8869276/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseUnknown by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924478/unknown-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11446681/natural-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804347/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052829/lady-with-ermine-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknown by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923178/unknown-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035365/adele-bloch-bauer-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of a young woman (Oline Købke)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804223/study-young-woman-oline-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056527/lady-with-ermine-computer-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe artist's sister Alvildehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804537/the-artists-sister-alvildeFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035440/adele-bloch-bauer-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804430/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892079/mona-lisa-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrpheus ascended from Tartaroshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804562/orpheus-ascended-from-tartarosFree Image from public domain licenseFrame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703345/frame-mockup-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMartinus Rørbye by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921735/martinus-rorbye-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056992/lady-with-ermine-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Painter Ditlev Blunckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724622/the-painter-ditlev-blunckFree Image from public domain license