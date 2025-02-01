Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagearchpetersenvintage archbuilding drawingvintage architecturefacadehouseThe RoyalTheater 1874. The facade towards Kgs. Nytorv by Jens Vilhelm DahlerupOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 731 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7422 x 4522 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage European building element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981430/vintage-european-building-element-set-remixView licenseThe RoyalTheater 1874. 