Prostrate male nude turned to the left and seen from behind by Filippo Esegrenio
male anatomyanatomyvintage manpersonartmanvintagepublic domain
Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Prostrate male nude turned left leaning on his right arm and lifting his left arm and right leg up by Filippo Esegrenio
Gallery flyer template, editable design
Standing semi-nude male seen from behind with his left arm raised by Filippo Esegrenio
Men's Health flyer template, editable design
Crouching male nude by Filippo Esegrenio
Science fair flyer template, editable design
Seated male nude seen two-thirds from behind by Filippo Esegrenio
Gallery Instagram story template, editable design
Standing male figure facing left, leaning against a tree stump by Filippo Esegrenio
Gallery Instagram post template, editable design
Male figure with his body turned left, his left arm reaching upwards, sitting on a cloth
Gallery Facebook cover template, editable design
Propped-up male nude leaning on a cushion
Men's cologne Instagram post template, editable social media design
Seated male nude turning his head to the left
Men's Health Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Artemis by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Anatomy class poster template, editable design
Study of an old man's head, in profile t.h., somewhat from behind, and of his folded hands by unknown
Men's Health blog banner template, editable text & design
A magnificent bowl with figures and marine scenes on a base encircled by snakes by Giulio Romano
Men's health Instagram story template, editable design
Pope Paul V issuing the bull "Universi agri domini" of 1612
Anatomy class flyer template, editable text
The same subject in reverse
Anatomy textbook cover template, editable design
Standing male figure leaning on a plinth to the left
Men's Health Instagram story template, editable social media design
Inger Margrethe Høyen, born Schrøder.The art historian N.L.Høyen's mother by Christen Købke
Anatomy class email header template, editable text
Standing muscular man, cut off at the head
Anatomy class Twitter ad template, editable text
Tree Trunks. by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Men's health blog banner template, editable text
Sketch for the decorations of a state carriage
Men's health Instagram post template, editable design
Catharina II's speed from the ground.She rests on the back of a man with bat wings by Nicolai Abildgaard
Art exhibition flyer template, editable design
Battle between Scipio Africanus and the Carthaginians ("La bataille au coutelas")
