Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageanatomypersonartmanvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingsStanding semi-nude male seen from behind with his left arm raised by Filippo EsegrenioOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 784 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4952 x 7580 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLeonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927015/png-anatomy-antique-artView licenseProstrate male nude turned to the left and seen from behind by Filippo Esegreniohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920726/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGallery flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818870/gallery-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseSeated male nude seen two-thirds from behind by Filippo Esegreniohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920755/seated-male-nude-seen-two-thirds-from-behindFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817778/science-fair-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseProstrate male nude turned left leaning on his right arm and lifting his left arm and right leg up by Filippo Esegreniohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920740/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMen's Health flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818622/mens-health-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseStanding male figure facing left, leaning against a tree stump by Filippo Esegreniohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921985/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGallery Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308577/gallery-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseCrouching male nude by Filippo Esegreniohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920746/crouching-male-nudeFree Image from public domain licenseGallery Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642610/gallery-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMale figure with his body turned left, his left arm reaching upwards, sitting on a clothhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712246/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGallery Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836574/gallery-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licensePropped-up male nude leaning on a cushionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712382/propped-up-male-nude-leaning-cushionFree Image from public domain licenseMen's Health Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056637/mens-health-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseStanding male figure leaning on a plinth to the lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712321/standing-male-figure-leaning-plinth-the-leftFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692765/anatomy-class-poster-template-editable-designView licenseStudy of an old man's head, in profile t.h., somewhat from behind, and of his folded hands by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923285/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692763/anatomy-class-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseSeated male nude turning his head to the lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712436/seated-male-nude-turning-his-head-the-leftFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy textbook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660156/anatomy-textbook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseArtemis by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920527/artemis-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseMen's Health Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072973/mens-health-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe same subject in reversehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712351/the-same-subject-reverseFree Image from public domain licenseMen's Health blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067989/mens-health-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licensePope Paul V issuing the bull "Universi agri domini" of 1612https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737078/pope-paul-issuing-the-bull-universi-agri-domini-1612Free Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692771/anatomy-class-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseRocky landscape with buildings and a shepherd with his flockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811401/rocky-landscape-with-buildings-and-shepherd-with-his-flockFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class email header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692773/anatomy-class-email-header-template-editable-textView licenseA magnificent bowl with figures and marine scenes on a base encircled by snakes by Giulio Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923194/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733458/anatomy-class-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseSketch for the decorations of a state carriagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711887/sketch-for-the-decorations-state-carriageFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811817/anatomy-class-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseStanding muscular man, cut off at the headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822666/standing-muscular-man-cut-off-the-headFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908754/anatomy-class-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseTwo studies of a seated man and a study of his folded handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821629/two-studies-seated-man-and-study-his-folded-handsFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818895/art-exhibition-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseA Pope is crowned by an angel, at his feet sits Fama with her foot resting on a globe and blowing her trumpethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780029/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692772/anatomy-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCatharina II's speed from the ground.She rests on the back of a man with bat wings by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919763/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license