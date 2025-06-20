Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevilhelm hammershøihammershoipublic domainartbuildingvintagenaturepaintingsSt. by Vilhelm HammershøiOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1060 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6029 x 6828 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseThe Buildings of the Asiatic Company, seen from St. by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924770/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Great Spire of Kronborg Castle.Studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751200/the-great-spire-kronborg-castlestudyFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722207/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseInterior in Strandgade, Sunlight on the Floor by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920739/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseThe living room on Frederiksberg Allé by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924677/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685107/ancient-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNear Fortunen, Jægersborg Deer Park, North of Copenhagen by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924769/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Artist's Wife, Ida Hammershøi, née Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727654/the-artists-wife-ida-hammershoi-nee-ilstedFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman seen from the Back by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922464/woman-seen-from-the-back-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSelf-Portrait. by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922560/self-portrait-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA street in Roskilde.In the background the cathedralhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811182/street-roskildein-the-background-the-cathedralFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe architect Thorvald Bindesbøll by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923149/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSelf-Portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721686/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807710/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536562/travel-guide-instagram-post-templateView licenseIda Ilsted, the Artist's Fiancée.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721598/ida-ilsted-the-artists-fianceeFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenry Madsen.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722155/henry-madsenFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775023/beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFrederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920575/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated Female Nude by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922558/seated-female-nude-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685108/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView at Tycho Brahe's observatory in Praguehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802484/view-tycho-brahes-observatory-pragueFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknown by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922862/unknown-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseIda Ilsted, later the Artist's Wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721571/ida-ilsted-later-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain license