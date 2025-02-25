Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagejohan christian ernst walterernstanimalbirdartvintagepublic domainbotanicalBird by Johan Christian Ernst WalterOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 964 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5022 x 6249 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEaster rabbit character, brown background, editable watercolor wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903242/easter-rabbit-character-brown-background-editable-watercolor-wallpaperView licenseExotic bird by Johan Christian Ernst Walterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920531/exotic-bird-johan-christian-ernst-walterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rabbit character & bird background, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903405/vintage-rabbit-character-bird-background-editable-watercolor-designView licenseBird by Johan Christian Ernst Walterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920594/bird-johan-christian-ernst-walterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rabbit characters, pink background, editable spring watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893910/vintage-rabbit-characters-pink-background-editable-spring-watercolor-designView licenseExotic bird by Johan Christian Ernst Walterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920533/exotic-bird-johan-christian-ernst-walterFree Image from public domain licenseSpring rabbit characters, yellow background, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903521/spring-rabbit-characters-yellow-background-editable-pastel-designView licenseExotic bird by Johan Christian Ernst Walterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920687/exotic-bird-johan-christian-ernst-walterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rabbit characters, green background, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903294/vintage-rabbit-characters-green-background-editable-watercolor-designView licenseLarge bird of paradise by Johan Christian Ernst Walterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920530/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage spring rabbit characters background, watercolor illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903063/png-aesthetic-animal-baby-birdView licenseRock cock by Johan Christian Ernst Walterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920785/rock-cock-johan-christian-ernst-walterFree Image from public domain licenseRabbit characters couple background, editable watercolor illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893753/rabbit-characters-couple-background-editable-watercolor-illustrationView licenseExotic bird by Johan Christian Ernst Walterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919764/exotic-bird-johan-christian-ernst-walterFree Image from public domain licenseSpring rabbit character background, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893287/spring-rabbit-character-background-editable-watercolor-designView licenseJesus appears to the apostles by Hans Holbein The Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921219/jesus-appears-the-apostlesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rabbit character desktop wallpaper, editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903170/vintage-rabbit-character-desktop-wallpaper-editable-backgroundView licenseStill life with birds by Anton Ignaz Hamiltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921220/still-life-with-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rabbit characters border background, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892785/vintage-rabbit-characters-border-background-editable-watercolor-designView licenseStill life with four ducks and an open basket by Anton Ignaz Hamiltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922214/still-life-with-four-ducks-and-open-basketFree Image from public domain licenseRabbit characters & flowers border, editable vintage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893172/rabbit-characters-flowers-border-editable-vintage-backgroundView licenseLandscape with trees around a country road and a chapel by Christoph Ludwig Agricolahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922204/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rabbit characters desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893259/vintage-rabbit-characters-desktop-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseA religious presentation by Jean Baptiste Jouvenethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922419/religious-presentationFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rabbit character, brown background, editable watercolor illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903243/vintage-rabbit-character-brown-background-editable-watercolor-illustrationView licenseShepherd chasing a wolf that has taken a lambhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710436/shepherd-chasing-wolf-that-has-taken-lambFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rabbit characters, pink background, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892919/vintage-rabbit-characters-pink-background-editable-watercolor-designView licenseChrist expels the merchants from the temple by Carl Krickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922340/christ-expels-the-merchants-from-the-templeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rabbit character desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893334/vintage-rabbit-character-desktop-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseA kneeling Franciscan (Frans of Assisi?), supported by an angel, holds out flowers with both hands towards the enthroned…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921356/image-face-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseColorful spring desktop wallpaper, rabbit characters, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903061/colorful-spring-desktop-wallpaper-rabbit-characters-editable-designView licenseThe women at Christ's tomb and Noli me tangere by Pellegrino Tibaldihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923193/the-women-christs-tomb-and-noli-tangereFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rabbit characters & flowers background, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903520/vintage-rabbit-characters-flowers-background-editable-watercolor-designView licenseJesus and the 12 apostles: Jesus by Matthäus Gundelachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922076/jesus-and-the-apostles-jesusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor rabbit characters border background, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903064/watercolor-rabbit-characters-border-background-editable-watercolor-designView licenseHarbor with ships for sail by Jacobus Storckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920590/harbor-with-ships-for-sailFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rabbit character & bird background, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892964/vintage-rabbit-character-bird-background-editable-watercolor-designView licenseJesus' baptism by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921776/jesus-baptismFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rabbit character, white background, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893567/vintage-rabbit-character-white-background-editable-watercolor-designView licenseBaby Jesus floating on a cloud by Gerard De Lairessehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921485/baby-jesus-floating-cloudFree Image from public domain license