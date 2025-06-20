Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagesheepsheep illustrationvintage sheep paintingsheep paintingsheep artvintage sheepanimals sketchanimal illustration public domainLying sheep by a tree stump by Karel Du JardinOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 926 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5564 x 4292 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG ripped paper mockup element, bighorn sheep illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255716/png-animal-bighorn-sheep-brownView licenseLying sheep by a tree stumphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717035/lying-sheep-tree-stumpFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14036202/sheep-products-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Ox and the Asshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711839/the-and-the-assFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496864/astrology-poster-templateView licenseThe cow, the bull and the calfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716869/the-cow-the-bull-and-the-calfFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542143/sheep-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Ox and the Asshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711104/the-and-the-assFree Image from public domain licenseSheep & lamb Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559951/sheep-lamb-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe cow, the bull and the calfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716985/the-cow-the-bull-and-the-calfFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wool Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10895856/natural-wool-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Four Goatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711120/the-four-goatsFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496865/astrology-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Cow and the Calfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711179/the-cow-and-the-calfFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wool Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542147/natural-wool-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA cow and a calfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819774/cow-and-calfFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038628/astrology-facebook-post-templateView licenseSheep with a lambhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809769/sheep-with-lambFree Image from public domain licenseAries season Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038403/aries-season-facebook-post-templateView licenseLying sheep near a wooden fencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710420/lying-sheep-near-wooden-fenceFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496866/astrology-blog-banner-templateView licenseLying sheep by a fencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809621/lying-sheep-fenceFree Image from public domain licenseMindfulness meditation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609249/mindfulness-meditation-instagram-post-templateView licenseSleeping houndshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820393/sleeping-houndsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo horseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809506/two-horsesFree Image from public domain licenseart of zen Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778729/art-zen-instagram-post-templateView licenseA pack horsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717028/pack-horseFree Image from public domain licenseCosmetics blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602735/cosmetics-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTwo sheep by Karel Du Jardinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921096/two-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseDog grooming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13903850/dog-grooming-facebook-post-templateView licenseFour sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822249/four-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001962/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseA carriage in front of an innhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717018/carriage-front-innFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer and tree png, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580645/stag-deer-and-tree-png-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716987/study-headsFree Image from public domain licenseCosmetics sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602876/cosmetics-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSmall landscape with two goatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716657/small-landscape-with-two-goatsFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002465/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseA carriage in front of an innhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716865/carriage-front-innFree Image from public domain license