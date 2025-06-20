rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Creation of Eve. by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Save
Edit Image
modern artevemodern oil paintingfacepersonartvintagepublic domain
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The Road to Golgotha by Jens Adolf Jerichau
The Road to Golgotha by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921024/the-road-golgothaFree Image from public domain license
Love, peace & joy Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Love, peace & joy Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259574/love-peace-joy-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
The Quay, Bandol by Jens Adolf Jerichau
The Quay, Bandol by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922201/the-quaybandolFree Image from public domain license
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView license
The thick palm. View from Villefranche by Jens Adolf Jerichau
The thick palm. View from Villefranche by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924836/the-thick-palmview-from-villefrancheFree Image from public domain license
Love, peace & joy blog banner template, editable text & design
Love, peace & joy blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259569/love-peace-joy-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Cemetery Road in Toledo by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Cemetery Road in Toledo by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921502/cemetery-road-toledoFree Image from public domain license
Love, peace & joy Instagram story template, editable social media design
Love, peace & joy Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259576/love-peace-joy-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Dante. Prophets, Opus I by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Dante. Prophets, Opus I by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922205/danteprophets-opusFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
The Black Prophet.Prophets Opus II by Jens Adolf Jerichau
The Black Prophet.Prophets Opus II by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922428/the-black-prophetprophets-opusFree Image from public domain license
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView license
Crucifixion I by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Crucifixion I by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920907/crucifixionFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Crucifixion II by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Crucifixion II by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920921/crucifixionFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Composition by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Composition by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922055/compositionFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView license
Figure composition with back edges by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Figure composition with back edges by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922159/figure-composition-with-back-edgesFree Image from public domain license
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829752/png-1935-art-artworkView license
Without title
Without title
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819955/without-titleFree Image from public domain license
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Figure study and lot with buildings, probably the "Den Fries" exhibition building, Copenhagen.Also list of the artist's…
Figure study and lot with buildings, probably the "Den Fries" exhibition building, Copenhagen.Also list of the artist's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919285/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
Study after Dürer: Saint Christopher II by Albrecht Dürer
Study after Dürer: Saint Christopher II by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920913/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
Study after Dürer: Saint Christopher I by Albrecht Dürer
Study after Dürer: Saint Christopher I by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920912/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView license
Niels Ryberg with his Son Johan Christian and his Daughter-in-Law Engelke, née Falbe by Jens Juel
Niels Ryberg with his Son Johan Christian and his Daughter-in-Law Engelke, née Falbe by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921234/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828724/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Female model, lying down
Female model, lying down
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737580/female-model-lying-downFree Image from public domain license
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Female model, lying down
Female model, lying down
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737696/female-model-lying-downFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
Sketch for the painting Loki and Sigyn
Sketch for the painting Loki and Sigyn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737267/sketch-for-the-painting-loki-and-sigynFree Image from public domain license
Clay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Clay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826012/png-art-artwork-blossomView license
Pasted reproduction of Michelangelo's "God Creates Eve", Sistine Chapel
Pasted reproduction of Michelangelo's "God Creates Eve", Sistine Chapel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749809/pasted-reproduction-michelangelos-god-creates-eve-sistine-chapelFree Image from public domain license
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830484/png-1932-art-artworkView license
Christian IV on the "Trinity" in the battle of Kolberger Heide 1644 by Nicolai Abildgaard
Christian IV on the "Trinity" in the battle of Kolberger Heide 1644 by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923148/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license