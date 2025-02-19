Edit ImageCrop27SaveSaveEdit Imagemermaidpublic domain mermaidvintage mermaidswatercolormermaid paintingmermaid watercolorvintage shipframeIllustration for Oehlenschläger with a mermaid and a king on a ship fitted into the draft frame by Agnes Slott-MøllerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 820 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4757 x 6960 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787958/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseChildren's book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14823478/childrens-book-cover-templateView licenseAesthetic Ephemera sticker, vintage illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7631806/aesthetic-ephemera-sticker-vintage-illustration-setView licenseDraft Medieval Letters by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922853/image-face-plant-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseVintage journal illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701583/vintage-journal-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseDraft book pagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770809/draft-book-pageFree Image from public domain licenseRound picture png frame mockup element, gold vintage editable design with The Balcony, Yokohama painting. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799740/png-art-artwork-canvasView licensePreliminary study with frame for Queen Dagmarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769588/preliminary-study-with-frame-for-queen-dagmarFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275765/childrens-book-poster-templateView licenseLandscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769370/landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseMythology podcast, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18126486/mythology-podcast-editable-poster-templateView licenseWoman in alcovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769604/woman-alcoveFree Image from public domain licenseWanderlust vintage Ephemera poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7631041/wanderlust-vintage-ephemera-poster-template-editable-textView licenseSailboat on the water in the evening by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920131/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWanderlust Instagram story template, Ephemera designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7630249/wanderlust-instagram-story-template-ephemera-designView licenseDraft figure composition by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924537/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWanderlust Facebook post editable template, vintage Ephemera collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7629886/wanderlust-facebook-post-editable-template-vintage-ephemera-collageView licenseDraft figure composition by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924543/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseWanderlust desktop wallpaper editable template, Ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7624102/wanderlust-desktop-wallpaper-editable-template-ephemera-remixView licenseEarly draft of Valdemar Sejr's return from captivity by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922857/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseImagination & motivational quote mobile wallpaper template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20769254/imagination-motivational-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView licenseDraft for Mr. by Agnes Slott-Møllehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920072/draft-for-mr-agnes-slott-mandoslashlleFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14366678/childrens-book-cover-templateView licenseEarly draft of Valdemar Sejr and the feast on Lyø by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922410/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mermaidcore design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15316906/editable-mermaidcore-design-element-setView licensePart of the framework draft for the Valdemar Sejr series by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920143/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseColorful mermaid vector illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796182/colorful-mermaid-vector-illustrations-editable-element-setView licenseEarly draft of Valdemar Sejr and the death of the young Valdemar by a wet shot by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922929/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseVibrant mermaid collage design, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796257/vibrant-mermaid-collage-design-editable-element-setView licenseBeach meadows and fjords by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920126/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mermaid illustration collection, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796242/vintage-mermaid-illustration-collection-editable-element-setView licenseHorseman in armor by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920135/horseman-armor-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain licenseMermaid watching sinking ship fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663427/mermaid-watching-sinking-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseNiels Ebbesen by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922495/niels-ebbesen-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain licenseMermaid watching sinking ship fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663433/mermaid-watching-sinking-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSky study by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922849/sky-study-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mermaid collage design, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796187/vintage-mermaid-collage-design-editable-element-setView licenseLandscape and cloud study by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922934/image-cloud-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseCaribbean cruise poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955656/caribbean-cruise-poster-templateView licenseDanish coastal landscape by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920132/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license