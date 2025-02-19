rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Illustration for Oehlenschläger with a mermaid and a king on a ship fitted into the draft frame by Agnes Slott-Møller
Save
Edit Image
mermaidpublic domain mermaidvintage mermaidswatercolormermaid paintingmermaid watercolorvintage shipframe
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787958/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Children's book cover template
Children's book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14823478/childrens-book-cover-templateView license
Aesthetic Ephemera sticker, vintage illustration set
Aesthetic Ephemera sticker, vintage illustration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7631806/aesthetic-ephemera-sticker-vintage-illustration-setView license
Draft Medieval Letters by Agnes Slott-Møller
Draft Medieval Letters by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922853/image-face-plant-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Vintage journal illustration sticker set, editable design
Vintage journal illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701583/vintage-journal-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Draft book page
Draft book page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770809/draft-book-pageFree Image from public domain license
Round picture png frame mockup element, gold vintage editable design with The Balcony, Yokohama painting. Remixed by…
Round picture png frame mockup element, gold vintage editable design with The Balcony, Yokohama painting. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799740/png-art-artwork-canvasView license
Preliminary study with frame for Queen Dagmar
Preliminary study with frame for Queen Dagmar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769588/preliminary-study-with-frame-for-queen-dagmarFree Image from public domain license
Children's book poster template
Children's book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275765/childrens-book-poster-templateView license
Landscape
Landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769370/landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Mythology podcast, editable poster template
Mythology podcast, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18126486/mythology-podcast-editable-poster-templateView license
Woman in alcove
Woman in alcove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769604/woman-alcoveFree Image from public domain license
Wanderlust vintage Ephemera poster template, editable text
Wanderlust vintage Ephemera poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7631041/wanderlust-vintage-ephemera-poster-template-editable-textView license
Sailboat on the water in the evening by Agnes Slott-Møller
Sailboat on the water in the evening by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920131/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wanderlust Instagram story template, Ephemera design
Wanderlust Instagram story template, Ephemera design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7630249/wanderlust-instagram-story-template-ephemera-designView license
Draft figure composition by Agnes Slott-Møller
Draft figure composition by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924537/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wanderlust Facebook post editable template, vintage Ephemera collage
Wanderlust Facebook post editable template, vintage Ephemera collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7629886/wanderlust-facebook-post-editable-template-vintage-ephemera-collageView license
Draft figure composition by Agnes Slott-Møller
Draft figure composition by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924543/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Wanderlust desktop wallpaper editable template, Ephemera remix
Wanderlust desktop wallpaper editable template, Ephemera remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7624102/wanderlust-desktop-wallpaper-editable-template-ephemera-remixView license
Early draft of Valdemar Sejr's return from captivity by Agnes Slott-Møller
Early draft of Valdemar Sejr's return from captivity by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922857/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Imagination & motivational quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text
Imagination & motivational quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20769254/imagination-motivational-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView license
Draft for Mr. by Agnes Slott-Mølle
Draft for Mr. by Agnes Slott-Mølle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920072/draft-for-mr-agnes-slott-mandoslashlleFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template
Children's book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14366678/childrens-book-cover-templateView license
Early draft of Valdemar Sejr and the feast on Lyø by Agnes Slott-Møller
Early draft of Valdemar Sejr and the feast on Lyø by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922410/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable mermaidcore design element set
Editable mermaidcore design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15316906/editable-mermaidcore-design-element-setView license
Part of the framework draft for the Valdemar Sejr series by Agnes Slott-Møller
Part of the framework draft for the Valdemar Sejr series by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920143/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Colorful mermaid vector illustrations, editable element set
Colorful mermaid vector illustrations, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796182/colorful-mermaid-vector-illustrations-editable-element-setView license
Early draft of Valdemar Sejr and the death of the young Valdemar by a wet shot by Agnes Slott-Møller
Early draft of Valdemar Sejr and the death of the young Valdemar by a wet shot by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922929/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Vibrant mermaid collage design, editable element set
Vibrant mermaid collage design, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796257/vibrant-mermaid-collage-design-editable-element-setView license
Beach meadows and fjords by Agnes Slott-Møller
Beach meadows and fjords by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920126/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage mermaid illustration collection, editable element set
Vintage mermaid illustration collection, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796242/vintage-mermaid-illustration-collection-editable-element-setView license
Horseman in armor by Agnes Slott-Møller
Horseman in armor by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920135/horseman-armor-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain license
Mermaid watching sinking ship fantasy remix, editable design
Mermaid watching sinking ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663427/mermaid-watching-sinking-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Niels Ebbesen by Agnes Slott-Møller
Niels Ebbesen by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922495/niels-ebbesen-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain license
Mermaid watching sinking ship fantasy remix, editable design
Mermaid watching sinking ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663433/mermaid-watching-sinking-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Sky study by Agnes Slott-Møller
Sky study by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922849/sky-study-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage mermaid collage design, editable element set
Vintage mermaid collage design, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796187/vintage-mermaid-collage-design-editable-element-setView license
Landscape and cloud study by Agnes Slott-Møller
Landscape and cloud study by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922934/image-cloud-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Caribbean cruise poster template
Caribbean cruise poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955656/caribbean-cruise-poster-templateView license
Danish coastal landscape by Agnes Slott-Møller
Danish coastal landscape by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920132/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license