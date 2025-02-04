Edit ImageCrop36SaveSaveEdit Imageshipship paintingeckersbergrussian artpaintinganchorseasea painting oilThe Russian liner "Asow" and a frigate at anchor on Helsingør's red by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 982 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 13039 x 15939 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059889/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseTwo Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059871/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseA Russian frigate at anchor by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923828/russian-frigate-anchor-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWinslow Homer's Boys in a Dory, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059882/winslow-homers-boys-dory-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA frigate seen from the stern by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921397/frigate-seen-from-the-stern-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059794/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseA privateer schooner eluding a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924525/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWinslow Homer's Boys in a Dory, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063649/winslow-homers-boys-dory-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn American Naval Brig Lying at Anchor While Her Sails Are Drying by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921009/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063650/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseA frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924616/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRound picture png frame mockup element, gold vintage editable design with The Balcony, Yokohama painting. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799740/png-art-artwork-canvasView licensePart of Kullen from the lake off Mølleleje by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922506/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSea freight flyer template, logistics industryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429530/sea-freight-flyer-template-logistics-industryView licenseA Russian frigate. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921750/russian-frigate-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseInternational shipping poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015699/international-shipping-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Carnival in Rome. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920521/the-carnival-rome-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseCaribbean cruise Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549587/caribbean-cruise-instagram-post-templateView licenseView from Kronborg Vold over the flag battery and the Sound to the Swedish coast by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920676/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage tattoo design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16269659/editable-vintage-tattoo-design-element-setView licenseA Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInternational shipping Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732046/international-shipping-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Russian liner "Asow" and a frigate at anchor on Helsingør's red by C.W. Eckersberg. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16036029/image-sea-painting-anchorFree Image from public domain licenseInternational shipping Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015697/international-shipping-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA Danish frigate at anchor and an English brig under sail by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924532/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational shipping blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015700/international-shipping-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFire at night by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924651/fire-night-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWorldwide shipping Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732079/worldwide-shipping-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with stone, Møn by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924917/landscape-with-stone-mon-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting mobile wallpaper, editable Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059881/png-android-wallpaper-antique-artView licenseA lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923451/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting mobile wallpaper, editable Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059877/png-android-wallpaper-antique-artView licenseLoki and Sigyn by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920124/loki-and-sigyn-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseCargo service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551342/cargo-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Danish frigate, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923345/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWild & free poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446512/wild-free-poster-templateView licenseA Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseExpress delivery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11589735/express-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923558/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license