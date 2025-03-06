Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagedenmarkpeter hansendaughtervintage drawing sketchpublic domain portraitportraitprofile portraitdraw portraitProfile portrait of the artist's daughter "Bimse" by Peter HansenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 969 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5318 x 6583 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEncouraging classroom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259138/encouraging-classroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChildren at the beach by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920723/children-the-beach-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783896/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseThe priest Hans Madsen is moving over to Horneland by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922315/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779305/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseBoy after the bath by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920681/boy-after-the-bath-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783981/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseFemale figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712899/female-figureFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling service Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112161/counseling-service-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseChild in cradlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711471/child-cradleFree Image from public domain licenseMother and daughter, Josef Rudolf Witzel's art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505709/png-adult-animal-artView licenseBeet recorders.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711755/beet-recordersFree Image from public domain licenseMother and daughter, Josef Rudolf Witzel's art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563092/png-adult-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of the artist's wife Elise by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919277/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMother and daughter, Josef Rudolf Witzel's art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552693/png-adult-animal-artView licenseFour study figures, three female and one male in antique costumes. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922093/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMother and daughter, Josef Rudolf Witzel's art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555230/png-adult-animal-artView licenseTree top by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919526/tree-top-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseMother and daughter, Josef Rudolf Witzel's art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563141/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseP. H.Rasmussen, painting restorerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737603/hrasmussen-painting-restorerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThora Rasmussenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747572/thora-rasmussenFree Image from public domain licenseMen suit tailor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18780789/men-suit-tailor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudies of armor by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920766/studies-armor-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Mystical celestial art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15582241/editable-mystical-celestial-art-design-element-setView licensePortrait of a ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768804/portrait-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseDog walking benefits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956454/dog-walking-benefits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlaying Children, Meadow Square by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920498/playing-children-meadow-square-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseMother and daughter, Josef Rudolf Witzel's art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563086/png-adult-animal-artView licenseScene from "The Strife of Cereris and Thetidis"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769211/scene-from-the-strife-cereris-and-thetidisFree Image from public domain licenseRainbow head, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830038/rainbow-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseStudies of armor by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920719/studies-armor-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseRainbow head, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830055/rainbow-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding female model seen in profilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724737/standing-female-model-seen-profileFree Image from public domain licenseRainbow head, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9835281/rainbow-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseFemale model, three-quarter profile to the left, cut off at the knees, and a small model studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724722/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRainbow head, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830422/rainbow-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseFunen landscape. by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920804/funen-landscape-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseScribbled head, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828305/scribbled-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseThe plowman turns by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924388/the-plowman-turns-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain license