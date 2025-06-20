Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageoil paintingpaintingpublic domainpublic domain oil painting lyingjacques charlierfacepersonartA naked girl, lying on her back on a canapé between large draperies by Jacques CharlierOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 985 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6762 x 5550 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSpring vlog blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774852/spring-vlog-blog-banner-templateView licenseStanding nude woman raising her left armhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711517/standing-nude-woman-raising-her-left-armFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12905134/happiness-instagram-post-templateView licenseA naked rider in profile t.h.with a sword in the outstretched right hand by Nicolò Dell Abatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921935/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774832/inspirational-quote-facebook-cover-templateView licenseAllegorical composition with Justice restraining an enthroned queen from intervening with her sword in a fight between two…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712449/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseChrist's crowning of thornshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707769/christs-crowning-thornsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licensePaint nudehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712071/paint-nudeFree Image from public domain licenseHygge lifestyle Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12905631/hygge-lifestyle-instagram-post-templateView licenseArtemisia receives her husband's burial urnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706015/artemisia-receives-her-husbands-burial-urnFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseLaughing woman with a bottle in her handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811333/laughing-woman-with-bottle-her-handFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseAdoration of the Magihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727271/adoration-the-magiFree Image from public domain licenseDogs pet Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776005/dogs-pet-facebook-cover-templateView licenseSketch of woman walking with a child at her side and a seated figure behindhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711630/sketch-woman-walking-with-child-her-side-and-seated-figure-behindFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21544906/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA woman with a basket on her headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716749/woman-with-basket-her-headFree Image from public domain licenseBad weather quotes Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408305/bad-weather-quotes-instagram-story-templateView licenseStudies for male heads and a seated nude womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712397/studies-for-male-heads-and-seated-nude-womanFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseBattle between Spain and Portugalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710444/battle-between-spain-and-portugalFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseChrist as a man of sorrows, between Mary and Johnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707845/christ-man-sorrows-between-mary-and-johnFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDuke Christian of Braunschweighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749259/duke-christian-braunschweigFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098917/eyelash-extension-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe peasant woman crossing a stream with her beast of burdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820007/the-peasant-woman-crossing-stream-with-her-beast-burdenFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView licenseA mother with her child in an innhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706140/mother-with-her-child-innFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseThe invitation to Bethany.Mary anoints Jesus' feet and dries them in her hair (John 12:3)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821599/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEye test Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775722/eye-test-facebook-post-templateView licenseVirgin Mary with the child and an apple in her handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921146/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082011/vermeer-girl-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMythological scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809727/mythological-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman with a jar on her head seen from behind, two women with a cloth in the backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820544/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license