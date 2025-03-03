Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage cow paintingcattlecowanimalpersonartvintagepublic domainView of Præstø in Zealand by Søren L. LangeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 937 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4036 x 3152 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCow reading png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707294/cow-reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseOdense on Funen, from the eastern side by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921949/odense-funen-from-the-eastern-sideFree Image from public domain licenseStudent png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707267/student-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseLiselund on Møn in Denmarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746196/liselund-mon-denmarkFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027228/indian-art-culture-facebook-story-templateView licenseSkanderborg by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921960/skanderborgFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027223/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-templateView licenseCold weather by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921975/cold-weatherFree Image from public domain licenseReading png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707302/reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseRudkøbing on Langeland by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921962/rudkobing-langelandFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract education background, cow-headed student remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView licenseHerlufsholm by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921974/herlufsholmFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027221/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-templateView licenseMonkey row by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921906/monkey-rowFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAarhusReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn more by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921963/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027238/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView licenseAalborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745771/aalborgFree Image from public domain licenseBull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719084/png-animal-artView licenseViborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746132/viborgFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333600/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseRandershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745725/randersFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027241/indian-culture-facebook-story-templateView licenseHammershus on Bornholm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727520/hammershus-bornholmFree Image from public domain licenseCow poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765397/cow-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSønderborg on the island of Alshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745985/sonderborg-the-island-alsFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027236/indian-culture-blog-banner-templateView licenseAugustenborg Castle on the island of Als by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921870/augustenborg-castle-the-island-alsFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThyrsbæk in the region of Vejlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746156/thyrsbaek-the-region-vejleFree Image from public domain licenseCow feed Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12222111/cow-feed-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVordingborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727327/vordingborgFree Image from public domain licenseCow feed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814135/cow-feed-instagram-post-templateView licenseA waterfall at Liselund on Møn by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920879/waterfall-liselund-monFree Image from public domain licenseCheese poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765961/cheese-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA view at Liselund on Mønhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745671/view-liselund-monFree Image from public domain licenseCattle farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12558103/cattle-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFåborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727382/faborgFree Image from public domain licenseBest employees vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Croft at Lodskov near Vognserup Manor, Zealand by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923822/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license