rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Head and chest of a woman by Harald Giersing
Save
Edit Image
harald giersingfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawings
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Standing female model with hands behind neck by Harald Giersing
Standing female model with hands behind neck by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920832/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated female model
Seated female model
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724742/seated-female-modelFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated female model, seen from the side
Seated female model, seen from the side
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724913/seated-female-model-seen-from-the-sideFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Standing female model with hands behind neck
Standing female model with hands behind neck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724676/standing-female-model-with-hands-behind-neckFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Standing and seated female model
Standing and seated female model
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724700/standing-and-seated-female-modelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Lying female model by Harald Giersing
Lying female model by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921090/lying-female-model-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Portrait of Per Reidarson
Portrait of Per Reidarson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724643/portrait-per-reidarsonFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady with red shawl.Anna Giersing, the artist's sister by Harald Giersing
Lady with red shawl.Anna Giersing, the artist's sister by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922510/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Girl with a pink hat, the artist's sister Anna by Harald Giersing
Girl with a pink hat, the artist's sister Anna by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921069/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of the painter Sigurd Swane
Portrait of the painter Sigurd Swane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725318/portrait-the-painter-sigurd-swaneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Young girl with hat, profile t.v. by Harald Giersing
Young girl with hat, profile t.v. by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920953/photo-image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of the artist's father
Portrait of the artist's father
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802230/portrait-the-artists-fatherFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Portrait of the painter Sigurd Swane, seated
Portrait of the painter Sigurd Swane, seated
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724871/portrait-the-painter-sigurd-swane-seatedFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Model seen from the back by Harald Giersing
Model seen from the back by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920937/model-seen-from-the-back-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697564/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
A seated and a standing female model by Harald Giersing
A seated and a standing female model by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921193/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Judgment of Paris by Harald Giersing
The Judgment of Paris by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920601/the-judgment-paris-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView license
A gentleman in fur (the artist's father)
A gentleman in fur (the artist's father)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801486/gentleman-fur-the-artists-fatherFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Nude, seated female model
Nude, seated female model
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782975/nude-seated-female-modelFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
A Lady's Dressing by Harald Giersing
A Lady's Dressing by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923640/ladys-dressing-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study of a half-dressed girl
Study of a half-dressed girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801548/study-half-dressed-girlFree Image from public domain license