An Egyptian Pot Seller at Giza by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
egyptpaintingpublic domain oil paintingelisabeth jerichau baumannportraits of womenportrait paintingegyptian artpublic domain egypt
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
An Egyptian Pot Seller at Giza by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst.…
Visit Egypt Instagram post template, editable text
L'Aspetta.She is waiting for him by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
Editable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Portrait sketch.Presumably the artist's son Thorald Jerichau
Visit Egypt poster template, editable text and design
Queen Olga of Greece by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
Egyptian pharaoh illustration collage element
An Egyptian Fellah Woman with her Baby by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
Visit Egypt Facebook story template, editable design
The Sculptor Jens Adolf Jerichau, the Artist's Husband by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
Visit Egypt blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of the painter Thorald Læssøe (1816-1878) by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Elderly woman in profile
Gustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Bust of a woman braiding her hair
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
First study for the picture with the women at the fountain in A.
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
A young woman at the bedside of a sick child
Gustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixel
"Marie Jerichau 10½ years old"
Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
A Wounded Danish Soldier by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Portrait of Holger Aagaard Hammerich as a 4-year-old
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Valkyries by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
Gustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
A Roman woman by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
Editable vintage lined notepaper element, Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Amager girl
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
Portrait study of J. A. Jerichau lying on a couch reading a newspaper
Ripped vintage paper element, editable Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
The author Emma Kraft
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
"Mother's little Harald drawn by mother herself"
