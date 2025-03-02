rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Otto Marstrand's two Daughters and their West-Indian Nanny, Justina Antoine, in the Frederiksberg Gardens near…
Save
Edit Image
portraitwoman portraitwilhelm marstrandcopenhagenportrait oil paintingpublic domaingirl paintingvintage garden
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
Portrait of Otto Marstrand's two Daughters and their West-Indian Nanny, Justina Antoine, in the Frederiksberg Gardens near…
Portrait of Otto Marstrand's two Daughters and their West-Indian Nanny, Justina Antoine, in the Frederiksberg Gardens near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16035198/image-vintage-portrait-oil-paintings-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring instant photo frame. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring instant photo frame. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073247/vermeer-pearl-earring-instant-photo-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922562/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring gold frame, editable design, remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring gold frame, editable design, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081778/vermeer-pearl-earring-gold-frame-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Charlatan Selling Blacking in the Piazza Barberini in Rome by Wilhelm Marstrand
A Charlatan Selling Blacking in the Piazza Barberini in Rome by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922807/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081775/vermeer-pearl-earring-gold-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413244/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrand-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081776/vermeer-pearl-earring-gold-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
The artist's wife and children in the studio at Charlottenborg by Wilhelm Marstrand
The artist's wife and children in the studio at Charlottenborg by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922449/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Nausicaa brings the shipwrecked Odysseus' clothes by Wilhelm Marstrand
Nausicaa brings the shipwrecked Odysseus' clothes by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922000/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring paper label. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring paper label. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057814/vermeer-pearl-earring-paper-label-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Motif from Ludvig Holberg: The maternity ward by Wilhelm Marstrand
Motif from Ludvig Holberg: The maternity ward by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922978/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Inner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Inner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777963/inner-garden-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrand
A street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920788/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Unknown by Wilhelm Marstrand
Unknown by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923206/unknown-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
From Ludvig Holberg's "Erasmus Montanus", Act III, Scene 3 by Wilhelm Marstrand
From Ludvig Holberg's "Erasmus Montanus", Act III, Scene 3 by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924470/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Women's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616910/imageView license
Mother with sleeping child on her lap in bedroom by Wilhelm Marstrand
Mother with sleeping child on her lap in bedroom by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923189/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
The art historian, professor N. L. Høyen by Wilhelm Marstrand
The art historian, professor N. L. Høyen by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924941/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
A Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
A Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412836/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Pencil sketches and pen samples by Wilhelm Marstrand
Pencil sketches and pen samples by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920142/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring paper note sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring paper note sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073061/vermeer-pearl-earring-paper-note-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
The painter Constantin Hansen by Wilhelm Marstrand
The painter Constantin Hansen by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924758/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Alighting from a Gondola in Venice by Wilhelm Marstrand
Alighting from a Gondola in Venice by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922718/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
An Italian girl goes to carnival by Wilhelm Marstrand
An Italian girl goes to carnival by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924455/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
A Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand
A Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923021/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Young couple disagreeing in the background dancing in front of a house by Wilhelm Marstrand
Young couple disagreeing in the background dancing in front of a house by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920075/image-background-face-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Erasmus Montanus disputes with Per Degn by Wilhelm Marstrand
Erasmus Montanus disputes with Per Degn by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924656/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license