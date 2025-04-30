Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage coffeecoffee cupcoffeecoffee paintingpublic domain coffeeportrait paintingcoffee cup vintageportraitPortrait of a Little Girl, Elise Købke, with a Cup in front of her by Constantin HansenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1073 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4325 x 4839 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage coffee server design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059166/editable-vintage-coffee-server-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBirth of Pallas Athenahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804588/birth-pallas-athenaFree Image from public domain licenseMorning coffee, early bird collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Elise Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8767896/portrait-elise-kobkeFree Image from public domain licensePNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView licenseA housewife at her ribbon loom talks to two childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724791/housewife-her-ribbon-loom-talks-two-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027248/special-coffee-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Street in Rome.Vicolo Sterratohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749135/street-romevicolo-sterratoFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027251/special-coffee-facebook-story-templateView licenseUnknown by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923178/unknown-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027250/special-coffee-poster-templateView licenseHanne Wanscher, née Wegener by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923070/hanne-wanscher-nee-wegener-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714136/special-coffee-poster-templateView licenseUnknown by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920703/unknown-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop drink iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206669/coffee-shop-drink-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseGirl with fruits in a basket by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922411/girl-with-fruits-basket-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211062/coffee-shop-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseMeta Magdalene Hammerich and the Artist's Daughter Kristiane Konstantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727592/meta-magdalene-hammerich-and-the-artists-daughter-kristiane-konstantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee cupid aesthetic, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7598056/png-aesthetic-artwork-brownView licenseAt Hages during a lecture by Høyenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773886/hages-during-lecture-hoyenFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee relationship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13017079/coffee-relationship-poster-templateView licenseJens Simmelkær Asmussen and Katrine Asmussen as children by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924854/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop yellow iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210999/coffee-shop-yellow-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804347/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee break poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714153/coffee-break-poster-templateView licenseA Shepherd Boy by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922593/shepherd-boy-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mug mockup, Vincent Van Gogh's Wheat Field with Cypresses print, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8869223/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseThe architect Gottlieb Bindesbøll by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923101/image-face-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee break promotion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576316/coffee-break-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804412/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933008/coffee-facebook-post-templateView licenseConsitorial Council J. Ernst Wegenerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804485/consitorial-council-ernst-wegenerFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee relationship Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933053/coffee-relationship-facebook-post-templateView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804430/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee relationship Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13017084/coffee-relationship-facebook-story-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804544/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop pink iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206650/coffee-shop-pink-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseThree Young Girls by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920613/three-young-girls-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631927/coffee-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA lecture on the pier in Napleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746468/lecture-the-pier-naplesFree Image from public domain license