Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagewritingpaintingwrite paint womanwindowwriting paintingdalsgaardperson writingchristen dalsgaardA Young Girl in Jutland Writing her Beloved's Name on a Misty Window by Christen DalsgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 851 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5224 x 7368 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRelaxed woman working from home on her laptop remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928119/relaxed-woman-working-from-home-her-laptop-remixView licenseA young girl asks the village's old postman to deliver a letter by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920853/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePoster mockup, editable office supplyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7525048/poster-mockup-editable-office-supplyView licensePawn with a village cooper in Sallinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805902/pawn-with-village-cooper-sallingFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licenseA Woman's Solemn Churching after Childbirthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722988/womans-solemn-churching-after-childbirthFree Image from public domain licenseEyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseA fisherman shows his daughter a boat sailing away by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924889/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8508011/aesthetic-woman-line-art-iphone-wallpaperView licenseThe girl caught in the nethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743982/the-girl-caught-the-netFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513108/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licenseThe village carpenter brings the coffin to the dead child by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922438/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEyes are window soul Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837635/eyes-are-window-soul-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseTwo women visit the village artist to see the commissioned grave cross by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922553/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14873434/business-meeting-remixView licenseMormons Visiting a Country Carpenter by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924705/mormons-visiting-country-carpenterFree Image from public domain licenseStartup entrepreneur poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719340/startup-entrepreneur-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of young girl with kiss, profile turned away to left by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923975/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGrief journal Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704754/grief-journal-instagram-post-templateView licenseSeated wife with a jug by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923687/seated-wife-with-jugFree Image from public domain licenseCaucasian woman on the phone, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887814/caucasian-woman-the-phone-editable-designView licenseGirl in morning suit by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924538/girl-morning-suitFree Image from public domain licenseStartup entrepreneur Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719339/startup-entrepreneur-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseJohanne Pløyen, born Bachmann by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924405/johanne-ployen-born-bachmann-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseStartup entrepreneur social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719341/startup-entrepreneur-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe Net Mender (Garnbinderen)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086534/the-net-mender-garnbinderenFree Image from public domain licenseStartup presentation entrepreneur Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706823/startup-presentation-entrepreneur-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape from Skiveegnen with Skivehus by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922509/landscape-from-skiveegnen-with-skivehusFree Image from public domain licenseStartup presentation entrepreneur Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9846055/startup-presentation-entrepreneur-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChristmas Morning in a Farmhouse by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922626/christmas-morning-farmhouseFree Image from public domain licenseStartup presentation entrepreneur Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230743/startup-presentation-entrepreneur-instagram-post-templateView licenseSusanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922983/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStartup presentation entrepreneur poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740310/startup-presentation-entrepreneur-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA maid shows her lover's portrait to a greengrocer by David Monieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923003/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStartup presentation entrepreneur blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213647/startup-presentation-entrepreneur-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseCecilie Margrethe Petersen, born Købke, the artist's sister by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922968/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBoost creativity Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207024/boost-creativity-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseEmilie Krohn, born Købke, the artist's sister-in-lawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803626/emilie-krohn-born-kobke-the-artists-sister-in-lawFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness plan Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771616/business-plan-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805938/unknownFree Image from public domain license