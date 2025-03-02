rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
View from the Loft of the Grain Store at the Bakery in the Citadel of Copenhagen by Christen Købke
Save
Edit Image
romanticismoil paintingscopenhagenvintage ladyvintage storeromanticism paintingstorevintage women
Mona Lisa shopping art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa shopping art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042445/mona-lisa-shopping-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
View from a Window in Toldbodvej Looking Towards the Citadel in Copenhagen by Christen Købke
View from a Window in Toldbodvej Looking Towards the Citadel in Copenhagen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922490/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa shopping desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa shopping desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042457/mona-lisa-shopping-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Susanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købke
Susanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922983/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa shopping computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa shopping computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056039/mona-lisa-shopping-computer-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cecilie Margrethe Petersen, born Købke, the artist's sister by Christen Købke
Cecilie Margrethe Petersen, born Købke, the artist's sister by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922968/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa shopping background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa shopping background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060853/mona-lisa-shopping-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Johanne Pløyen, born Bachmann by Christen Købke
Johanne Pløyen, born Bachmann by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924405/johanne-ployen-born-bachmann-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa shopping art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa shopping art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056038/mona-lisa-shopping-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
View of Copenhagen seen from Dosseringen by Christen Købke
View of Copenhagen seen from Dosseringen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920127/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen Købke
Portrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922732/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
View of a Street in Østerbro outside Copenhagen. by Christen Købke
View of a Street in Østerbro outside Copenhagen. by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924715/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
View Near Copenhagen by Christen Købke
View Near Copenhagen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923530/view-near-copenhagen-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…
Editable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926640/png-abbott-handerson-thayer-aesthetic-angelView license
The Painter C.W. by Christen Købke
The Painter C.W. by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922492/the-painter-cw-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892108/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
A View of Lake Sortedam from Dosseringen Looking towards the Suburb Nørrebro outside Copenhagen by Christen Købke
A View of Lake Sortedam from Dosseringen Looking towards the Suburb Nørrebro outside Copenhagen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922460/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art expo poster template
Art expo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721120/art-expo-poster-templateView license
Part of the northern Kastelsbro.Study by Christen Købke
Part of the northern Kastelsbro.Study by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923144/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082199/png-aesthetic-aestheticism-artView license
The animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købke
The animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923095/the-animal-painter-cdgebauer-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa shopping iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa shopping iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042452/mona-lisa-shopping-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rocks and turbulent lake.Capri by Christen Købke
Rocks and turbulent lake.Capri by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920553/rocks-and-turbulent-lakecapri-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Lady with an Ermine computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lady with an Ermine computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060389/lady-with-ermine-computer-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
An old sailor by Christen Købke
An old sailor by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922989/old-sailor-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081071/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
The animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købke
The animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922970/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lady with an Ermine art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lady with an Ermine art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060474/lady-with-ermine-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ida Thiele, later married Wilde, as a child by Christen Købke
Ida Thiele, later married Wilde, as a child by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921993/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080345/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Part of the bay at Kalkbrænderiet seen from the Strandpromenade to the north.Quiet summer afternoon by Christen Købke
Part of the bay at Kalkbrænderiet seen from the Strandpromenade to the north.Quiet summer afternoon by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924408/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080318/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
The Transept of Aarhus Cathedral by Christen Købke
The Transept of Aarhus Cathedral by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922545/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's The Kiss, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Gustav Klimt's The Kiss, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926946/png-aestheticism-antique-artView license
View from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købke
View from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924953/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lady with an Ermine background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lady with an Ermine background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060473/lady-with-ermine-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Decorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købke
Decorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922916/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license