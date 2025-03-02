rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Reclining Female Nude by C.W. Eckersberg
Save
Edit Image
public domainc.w. eckersbergchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergneoclassicismwoman portraitpaintingneoclassical
History podcast instagram post template
History podcast instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454911/history-podcast-instagram-post-templateView license
Andromeda chained up to a rock by C.W. Eckersberg
Andromeda chained up to a rock by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923289/andromeda-chained-rock-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089104/image-hand-angel-faceView license
Biography of a fallen girl.No. 2 by C.W. Eckersberg
Biography of a fallen girl.No. 2 by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920908/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089103/image-hand-angel-faceView license
Christine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberg
Christine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922571/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072936/editable-outdoor-billboard-mockup-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Suzanne Juel. by C.W. Eckersberg
Suzanne Juel. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922488/suzanne-juel-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Portrait of Emilie Henriette Massmann, Trust of Frederik Wilhelm Caspar von Benzon by C.W. Eckersberg
Portrait of Emilie Henriette Massmann, Trust of Frederik Wilhelm Caspar von Benzon by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922618/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Punk band cover, Instagram post template, editable design
Punk band cover, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001596/punk-band-cover-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Noblewoman Sophie Hedvig Løvenskiold and her Three-Year-Old Daughter by C.W. Eckersberg
Portrait of a Noblewoman Sophie Hedvig Løvenskiold and her Three-Year-Old Daughter by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922720/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
The Artist's Daughter, Emilie by C.W. Eckersberg
The Artist's Daughter, Emilie by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922690/the-artists-daughter-emilie-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Punk band cover Instagram pot template, editable design
Punk band cover Instagram pot template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14832700/punk-band-cover-instagram-pot-template-editable-designView license
Two studies of a half-naked woman by C.W. Eckersberg
Two studies of a half-naked woman by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921649/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
Julie Eckersberg, née Juel, the Artist's Second Wife by C.W. Eckersberg
Julie Eckersberg, née Juel, the Artist's Second Wife by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922686/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Fire at night by C.W. Eckersberg
Fire at night by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924651/fire-night-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Biography of a fallen girl.No.3 by C.W. Eckersberg
Biography of a fallen girl.No.3 by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919274/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Telemachos meets Odysseus disguised as a beggar at the shepherd Eumaios - Odysseus;fragment of the whole composition. by…
Telemachos meets Odysseus disguised as a beggar at the shepherd Eumaios - Odysseus;fragment of the whole composition. by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923420/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Study of a seated semi-nude woman by C.W. Eckersberg
Study of a seated semi-nude woman by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921705/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080345/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Alexander the Great on his Sickbed by C.W. Eckersberg
Alexander the Great on his Sickbed by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924791/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082199/png-aesthetic-aestheticism-artView license
Mendel Levin Nathanson's Elder Daughters, Bella and Hanna by C.W. Eckersberg
Mendel Levin Nathanson's Elder Daughters, Bella and Hanna by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923537/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892108/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
The Carnival in Rome. by C.W. Eckersberg
The Carnival in Rome. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920521/the-carnival-rome-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
View from Eckersberg's Lodging in the Hôtel d'Irlande, Rue de Beaune no. by C.W. Eckersberg
View from Eckersberg's Lodging in the Hôtel d'Irlande, Rue de Beaune no. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919295/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080336/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Loki and Sigyn by C.W. Eckersberg
Loki and Sigyn by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920124/loki-and-sigyn-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080318/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Two Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberg
Two Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081071/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Study of Clouds over the Sound by C.W. Eckersberg
Study of Clouds over the Sound by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924789/study-clouds-over-the-sound-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license