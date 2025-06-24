Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imageswingswing vintagec.w. eckersbergpublic domain neoclassicismvintage girlneoclassicismpublic domainchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergA Girl on a Swing by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 878 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3284 x 4486 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseThe Woodlands by Skjoldnæsholm with a Young Man who Swings a Young Girl by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920925/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseKids education Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12866045/kids-education-instagram-post-templateView licenseAndromeda chained up to a rock by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923289/andromeda-chained-rock-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup element, realistic vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497524/open-book-page-editable-mockup-element-realistic-vintage-designView licenseFishermen in the process of putting a boat in the waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736744/fishermen-the-process-putting-boat-the-waterFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18125174/carnival-editable-poster-templateView licenseA shoeshine from Paris by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920731/shoeshine-from-paris-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseKids zone Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872412/kids-zone-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Dutch flute for the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923456/dutch-flute-for-the-wind-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887489/vintage-cosmetics-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAn American frigate with rigged mainsail, to leeward by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923439/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cosmetics Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887500/vintage-cosmetics-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseAlexander the Great on his Sickbed by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924791/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro boutique Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887496/retro-boutique-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseView from Eckersberg's Lodging in the Hôtel d'Irlande, Rue de Beaune no. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919295/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro boutique Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887492/retro-boutique-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseFire at night by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924651/fire-night-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseChild's education, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642124/childs-education-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseTelemachos meets Odysseus disguised as a beggar at the shepherd Eumaios - Odysseus;fragment of the whole composition. by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923420/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage picnic aesthetic computer wallpaper, paper crafts background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110263/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licenseLangebro, Copenhagen, in the Moonlight with Running Figures by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924796/image-face-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseRetro boutique blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887482/retro-boutique-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseReclining Female Nude by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920867/reclining-female-nude-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseChild's education, vintage girl collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633654/childs-education-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseStanding Bull Calf by Frederik Hendriksenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920878/standing-bull-calf-frederik-hendriksenFree Image from public domain licenseChild's education, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826600/childs-education-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseOutside the Lottery Agency by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923292/outside-the-lottery-agency-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cosmetics blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887484/vintage-cosmetics-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseA corvette for full sail.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921694/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChild's education, vintage girl collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642122/childs-education-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseUnknown by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922603/unknown-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887487/vintage-fashion-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseDecorative Framing.Above Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736295/decorative-framingabove-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887497/vintage-fashion-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseWinter landscape.TVa Farmhouse at a jointhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746488/winter-landscapetva-farmhouse-jointFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887490/vintage-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseA chain dog at his house by Frederik Hendriksenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923807/chain-dog-his-house-frederik-hendriksenFree Image from public domain licenseKids zone poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788899/kids-zone-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCupid Bitten by a Bee by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920992/cupid-bitten-bee-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license