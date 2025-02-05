Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagestorycar sketch illustrationpaintingfrederik hendriksenfacepersonartvintageIllustration for a story by Frederik HendriksenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 849 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4075 x 2882 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCar in space iPhone wallpaper, galaxy travel aesthetic editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11792522/car-space-iphone-wallpaper-galaxy-travel-aesthetic-editable-remixView licenseIllustration for a storyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736980/illustration-for-storyFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760836/png-acrylic-paint-adult-android-wallpaperView licenseIllustration for a story by Frederik Hendriksenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920892/illustration-for-story-frederik-hendriksenFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip, town iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055812/road-trip-town-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license"A little story"Reviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736766/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license"A small story in 3 pictures"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736823/small-story-picturesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888220/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView license"A little story"Reviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737350/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195886/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseOpening scene for Frederik Paludan-Müller, "The Fall of Lucifer"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736705/opening-scene-for-frederik-paludan-muller-the-fall-luciferFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853778/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseEnding vignette for Frederik Paludan-Müller, "The Fall of Lucifer"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736883/ending-vignette-for-frederik-paludan-muller-the-fall-luciferFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888131/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseThe last Coffee Punch.West Jutland Market Stagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737618/the-last-coffee-punchwest-jutland-market-stageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853375/watercolor-vintage-coach-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseThe closing vignette for St.St.Blicher: Sailor and Farmer by Frederik Hendriksenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923800/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip iPhone wallpaper, nature landscape. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046973/road-trip-iphone-wallpaper-nature-landscape-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNessos and Deianeirahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736965/nessos-and-deianeiraFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760753/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseP. Schram as Don Bartholohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737051/schram-don-bartholoFree Image from public domain license19th century woman iPhone wallpaper, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560509/png-19th-century-accessory-adultView licenseGeneral World Historyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736723/general-world-historyFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha iPhone wallpaper, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741009/sitting-buddha-iphone-wallpaper-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseFlemish Interior from the 17th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737371/flemish-interior-from-the-17th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeptember dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736815/september-dayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseAnglers in the Limfjordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736991/anglers-the-limfjordFree Image from public domain licenseCar wash blue iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517500/car-wash-blue-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseEnding vignette to Henrik Ibsen, "Terje Vigen"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736761/ending-vignette-henrik-ibsen-terje-vigenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853481/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseVignette for H. P. Holst, "The dying fencer"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736873/vignette-for-holst-the-dying-fencerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower iPhone wallpaper, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588211/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animal-wingView licenseillustration for Carl Ploug, "Kay Harald and the Icelander"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736915/illustration-for-carl-ploug-kay-harald-and-the-icelanderFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower iPhone wallpaper, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588224/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animal-wingView licenseIllustration for Carl Ploug, "Kay Harald and the Icelander"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737688/illustration-for-carl-ploug-kay-harald-and-the-icelanderFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits iPhone wallpaper, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538639/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-android-wallpaperView licenseA cow stripping the branches of a tree by Frederik Hendriksenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923805/photo-image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license