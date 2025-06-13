rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Color printed cover for M. Hammerich's edition of "Sakuntala" by Frederik Hendriksen
Save
Edit Image
indian patternpattern cc0indian artpublic domain pattern indiancoverpatternartvintage
Wooden frame with vintage ornament floral image
Wooden frame with vintage ornament floral image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6381278/wooden-frame-with-vintage-ornament-floral-imageView license
Cover for "The New Adventure Book" by Frederik Hendriksen
Cover for "The New Adventure Book" by Frederik Hendriksen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920962/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class blog banner template, editable text
Art & History class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613663/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Illustration for "December", poem by Grundtvig
Illustration for "December", poem by Grundtvig
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737648/illustration-for-december-poem-grundtvigFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product blog banner template, editable ad
Vegan product blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213146/vegan-product-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Illustration for Holger Drachmann, "Aarstiderne".May
Illustration for Holger Drachmann, "Aarstiderne".May
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736935/illustration-for-holger-drachmann-aarstidernemayFree Image from public domain license
Wall art blog banner template, editable ad
Wall art blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213144/wall-art-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Ending vignette for Frederik Paludan-Müller, "The Fall of Lucifer"
Ending vignette for Frederik Paludan-Müller, "The Fall of Lucifer"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736883/ending-vignette-for-frederik-paludan-muller-the-fall-luciferFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau blog banner template, editable ad
Art Nouveau blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213143/art-nouveau-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Opening scene for Frederik Paludan-Müller, "The Fall of Lucifer"
Opening scene for Frederik Paludan-Müller, "The Fall of Lucifer"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736705/opening-scene-for-frederik-paludan-muller-the-fall-luciferFree Image from public domain license
Home interior ideas blog banner template, editable design
Home interior ideas blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817157/home-interior-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Illustration for "The three goats shower who were supposed to go to seats and get fat" by Frederik Hendriksen
Illustration for "The three goats shower who were supposed to go to seats and get fat" by Frederik Hendriksen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923799/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Home interior ideas blog banner template, editable design
Home interior ideas blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771344/home-interior-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
The closing vignette for St.St.Blicher: Sailor and Farmer by Frederik Hendriksen
The closing vignette for St.St.Blicher: Sailor and Farmer by Frederik Hendriksen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923800/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fall festival blog banner template, editable text
Fall festival blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968123/fall-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cover front for "Flinch's Almanac" by Frederik Hendriksen
Cover front for "Flinch's Almanac" by Frederik Hendriksen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921019/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Painter & decorate service blog banner template, editable text
Painter & decorate service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807551/painter-decorate-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Circular vignette with flying angel by Frederik Hendriksen
Circular vignette with flying angel by Frederik Hendriksen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923782/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Ancient art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759966/ancient-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cover for H.F. Ewald, "Anna Hardenberg"
Cover for H.F. Ewald, "Anna Hardenberg"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736846/cover-for-hf-ewald-anna-hardenbergFree Image from public domain license
Art auction blog banner template, editable text
Art auction blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759972/art-auction-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A cow stripping the branches of a tree by Frederik Hendriksen
A cow stripping the branches of a tree by Frederik Hendriksen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923805/photo-image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license
Questions & answers blog banner template, editable text
Questions & answers blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774893/questions-answers-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cover for J. C. Tuxen, "The Danish and Norwegian Navy from the oldest times until our days"
Cover for J. C. Tuxen, "The Danish and Norwegian Navy from the oldest times until our days"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736988/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Room decoration blog banner template, editable design
Room decoration blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828304/room-decoration-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
The title vignette for "Out and Home"
The title vignette for "Out and Home"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737600/the-title-vignette-for-out-and-homeFree Image from public domain license
Healthy eating blog banner template, editable text
Healthy eating blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559565/healthy-eating-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
View towards the Pyrenees
View towards the Pyrenees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736299/view-towards-the-pyreneesFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism blog banner template, editable text
Hinduism blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791660/hinduism-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
For Hans Matthison Hansen's 75th birthday on Jan 31, 1882
For Hans Matthison Hansen's 75th birthday on Jan 31, 1882
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736993/for-hans-matthison-hansens-75th-birthday-jan-31-1882Free Image from public domain license
Organic produce blog banner template, editable text
Organic produce blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559732/organic-produce-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Vignette drawing in a music book
Vignette drawing in a music book
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736593/vignette-drawing-music-bookFree Image from public domain license
Garden center blog banner template, editable text
Garden center blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712254/garden-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
View along a road that runs through a town
View along a road that runs through a town
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736885/view-along-road-that-runs-through-townFree Image from public domain license
Diwali festival blog banner template, editable text
Diwali festival blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686827/diwali-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Waterfall.Cauterized.From the Pyrenees
Waterfall.Cauterized.From the Pyrenees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736658/waterfallcauterizedfrom-the-pyreneesFree Image from public domain license
Avocado blog banner template, editable text
Avocado blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559420/avocado-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Milking parlor at Herregården Vognserup
Milking parlor at Herregården Vognserup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737817/milking-parlor-herregarden-vognserupFree Image from public domain license
Divali festival blog banner template, editable text
Divali festival blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686727/divali-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The grove at Silkeborg up against Fruens Bænk
The grove at Silkeborg up against Fruens Bænk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736507/the-grove-silkeborg-against-fruens-baenkFree Image from public domain license