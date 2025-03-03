rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Biography of a fallen girl.No. 2 by C.W. Eckersberg
Save
Edit Image
christoffer wilhelm eckersbergfashionc.w. eckersbergvintagepublic domain womaneckersbergengraving public domain
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Biography of a fallen girl.No.3 by C.W. Eckersberg
Biography of a fallen girl.No.3 by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919274/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Past - present no.1 by C.W. Eckersberg
Past - present no.1 by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923639/past-present-no1-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Biography of a fallen girl.No.1
Biography of a fallen girl.No.1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737235/biography-fallen-girlno1Free Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Biography of a fallen girl.No.3
Biography of a fallen girl.No.3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737257/biography-fallen-girlno3Free Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Biography of a fallen girl.No.2
Biography of a fallen girl.No.2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737281/biography-fallen-girlno2Free Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Biography of a fallen girl.No.1
Biography of a fallen girl.No.1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737177/biography-fallen-girlno1Free Image from public domain license
Editable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867264/editable-womens-blazer-formal-fashion-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Reclining Female Nude by C.W. Eckersberg
Reclining Female Nude by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920867/reclining-female-nude-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Biography of a fallen girl.No.3
Biography of a fallen girl.No.3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737915/biography-fallen-girlno3Free Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Andromeda chained up to a rock by C.W. Eckersberg
Andromeda chained up to a rock by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923289/andromeda-chained-rock-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Vintage shop poster template, editable text and design
Vintage shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722941/vintage-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Two studies of a half-naked woman by C.W. Eckersberg
Two studies of a half-naked woman by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921649/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sauvignon blanc label template, editable design
Sauvignon blanc label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534917/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView license
The Woodlands by Skjoldnæsholm with a Young Man who Swings a Young Girl by C.W. Eckersberg
The Woodlands by Skjoldnæsholm with a Young Man who Swings a Young Girl by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920925/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView license
Telemachos meets Odysseus disguised as a beggar at the shepherd Eumaios - Odysseus;fragment of the whole composition. by…
Telemachos meets Odysseus disguised as a beggar at the shepherd Eumaios - Odysseus;fragment of the whole composition. by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923420/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591104/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView license
Foundation of the Order of the Elephant by C.W. Eckersberg
Foundation of the Order of the Elephant by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921696/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable…
Vintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690669/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView license
A shoeshine from Paris by C.W. Eckersberg
A shoeshine from Paris by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920731/shoeshine-from-paris-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable design
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787427/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Copenhagen, the night between 4 and 5 September as seen from Christianshavn by C.W. Eckersberg
Copenhagen, the night between 4 and 5 September as seen from Christianshavn by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920897/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage shop Facebook post template, editable design
Vintage shop Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616341/vintage-shop-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
At a Window in the Artist's Studio by C.W. Eckersberg
At a Window in the Artist's Studio by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921093/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage shop Instagram story template, editable text
Vintage shop Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722942/vintage-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Three young naked boys standing or sitting between blocks of stone. by C.W. Eckersberg
Three young naked boys standing or sitting between blocks of stone. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792660/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
A Dutch flute for the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Dutch flute for the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923456/dutch-flute-for-the-wind-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
An American frigate with rigged mainsail, to leeward by C.W. Eckersberg
An American frigate with rigged mainsail, to leeward by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923439/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Flexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470548/flexing-woman-editable-fitness-health-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberg
Christine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922571/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license