Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagechristoffer wilhelm eckersbergfashionc.w. eckersbergvintagepublic domain womaneckersbergengraving public domainBiography of a fallen girl.No. 2 by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 893 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3372 x 4533 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBiography of a fallen girl.No.3 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919274/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePast - present no.1 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923639/past-present-no1-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBiography of a fallen girl.No.1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737235/biography-fallen-girlno1Free Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseBiography of a fallen girl.No.3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737257/biography-fallen-girlno3Free Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBiography of a fallen girl.No.2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737281/biography-fallen-girlno2Free Image from public domain licenseVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBiography of a fallen girl.No.1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737177/biography-fallen-girlno1Free Image from public domain licenseEditable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867264/editable-womens-blazer-formal-fashion-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReclining Female Nude by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920867/reclining-female-nude-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseBiography of a fallen girl.No.3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737915/biography-fallen-girlno3Free Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAndromeda chained up to a rock by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923289/andromeda-chained-rock-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722941/vintage-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo studies of a half-naked woman by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921649/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSauvignon blanc label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534917/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView licenseThe Woodlands by Skjoldnæsholm with a Young Man who Swings a Young Girl by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920925/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseTelemachos meets Odysseus disguised as a beggar at the shepherd Eumaios - Odysseus;fragment of the whole composition. by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923420/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591104/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView licenseFoundation of the Order of the Elephant by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921696/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690669/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView licenseA shoeshine from Paris by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920731/shoeshine-from-paris-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787427/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseCopenhagen, the night between 4 and 5 September as seen from Christianshavn by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920897/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage shop Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616341/vintage-shop-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseAt a Window in the Artist's Studio by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921093/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage shop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722942/vintage-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThree young naked boys standing or sitting between blocks of stone. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792660/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseA Dutch flute for the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923456/dutch-flute-for-the-wind-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn American frigate with rigged mainsail, to leeward by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923439/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470548/flexing-woman-editable-fitness-health-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922571/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license