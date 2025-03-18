Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagevenuscupid engravingengraving artengravingpaintings artcupid vintage public domainjacob mathamfaceVenus and Cupid by Hendrick GoltziusOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 923 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5472 x 7116 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTattoos inspiration Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424458/tattoos-inspiration-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseThe wedding at Canahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709280/the-wedding-canaFree Image from public domain licenseDaily reminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865651/daily-reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseMarshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706113/marsFree Image from public domain licenseCute watercolor vintage cupid isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991853/cute-watercolor-vintage-cupid-isolated-element-setView licenseVenus commands Cupid to shoot an arrow at Plutohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705999/venus-commands-cupid-shoot-arrow-plutoFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865667/life-reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseNoli me tangerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706819/noli-tangerFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseAdoration of the Shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810909/adoration-the-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day voucher editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097368/valentines-day-voucher-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseCupid defeats Panhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811776/cupid-defeats-panFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926528/png-1485-aesthetic-antiqueView licenseThe penitent Mary Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707109/the-penitent-mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseCupid grocery shopping, wellness editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589298/cupid-grocery-shopping-wellness-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Cecilia playing the organ by Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920982/saint-cecilia-playing-the-organFree Image from public domain licenseCupid grocery shopping, wellness editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589296/cupid-grocery-shopping-wellness-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVenus and Cupid sleep and are watched by satyrshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706074/venus-and-cupid-sleep-and-are-watched-satyrsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081586/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseMary Magdalene praying in the deserthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821641/mary-magdalene-praying-the-desertFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517110/editable-vintage-collage-frame-backgroundView licenseVenus and Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820747/venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Valentine's cupids heart collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624973/vintage-valentines-cupids-heart-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseVirgin Mary with child surrounded by angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820935/virgin-mary-with-child-surrounded-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912225/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseJudithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706796/judithFree Image from public domain licenseCupid buying textbooks, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585089/cupid-buying-textbooks-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Holy Family with Saint Elisabeth and the child Johnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809906/the-holy-family-with-saint-elisabeth-and-the-child-johnFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Valentine's Instagram post template, vintage cupid illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604185/happy-valentines-instagram-post-template-vintage-cupid-illustrationView licenseBelieve by Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922308/believeFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Valentine's Instagram story template, vintage cupid illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604310/happy-valentines-instagram-story-template-vintage-cupid-illustrationView licenseJaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706602/jaelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cherub and crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080386/editable-vintage-cherub-and-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe penitent Mary Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706738/the-penitent-mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseCupid grocery shopping png, wellness editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588136/cupid-grocery-shopping-png-wellness-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist on the crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820387/christ-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseAngel quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686750/angel-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseAngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706653/angerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wall mockup, Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067768/png-aphrodite-art-birth-venusView licenseVoluptuoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705900/voluptuousFree Image from public domain license