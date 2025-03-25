Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage mencarl blochmale modelfacepersonartmanvintageMale model figure.Study for the etching "Bathering man" by Carl BlochOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 898 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5612 x 7496 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFace mask mockup on Asian man, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9750154/face-mask-mockup-asian-man-editable-designView licenseDraft of the etching "The Young Man and Death"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740324/draft-the-etching-the-young-man-and-deathFree Image from public domain licenseModel casting call Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650515/model-casting-call-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of J. N. Madvighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746429/portrait-madvigFree Image from public domain licenseTote bag mockup, male model designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417909/tote-bag-mockup-male-model-designView licenseLittle bathing manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739678/little-bathing-manFree Image from public domain licenseSportswear branding poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20744573/sportswear-branding-poster-template-editable-designView licenseLittle bathing manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739704/little-bathing-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseThe bathing manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738009/the-bathing-manFree Image from public domain licenseT-shirt mockup with jacket, men's fashion editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056600/t-shirt-mockup-with-jacket-mens-fashion-editable-designView licenseDraft of the etching "Christ healing a lamb", 1881https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768631/draft-the-etching-christ-healing-lamb-1881Free Image from public domain licenseHoodie mockup, editable full body apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827444/hoodie-mockup-editable-full-body-apparel-fashionView licenseLittle bathing manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739802/little-bathing-manFree Image from public domain licenseTote bag mockup, male model designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7420967/tote-bag-mockup-male-model-designView licenseChrist's Head with a Crown of Thornshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740116/christs-head-with-crown-thornsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's t-shirt mockup, Summer fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778545/editable-mens-t-shirt-mockup-summer-fashion-designView licenseAdoration of the Shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739066/adoration-the-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licenseMotorcycle helmet mockup for urban bikerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8306721/motorcycle-helmet-mockup-for-urban-bikerView licenseCrown of Thorns Head of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739703/crown-thorns-head-christFree Image from public domain licenseRed hoodie mockup element, editable full body apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827743/red-hoodie-mockup-element-editable-full-body-apparel-fashionView licenseDraft of the etching "The Young Man and Death"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740253/draft-the-etching-the-young-man-and-deathFree Image from public domain licenseTote bag mockup, African American model editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051491/tote-bag-mockup-african-american-model-editable-designView licenseLittle bathing manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739730/little-bathing-manFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe repentant Peter.Preparation for etching from 1882https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811197/the-repentant-peterpreparation-for-etching-from-1882Free Image from public domain licenseModel casting call flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686534/model-casting-call-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseIn the summer timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736575/the-summer-timeFree Image from public domain licenseModel casting call poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686536/model-casting-call-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe bathing manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737654/the-bathing-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseAdoration of the Shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739085/adoration-the-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925610/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseChrist Crowned with Thornshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739727/christ-crowned-with-thornsFree Image from public domain licenseMen's shorts mockup, fashion editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7451910/mens-shorts-mockup-fashion-editable-designView licenseThe bathing manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738048/the-bathing-manFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe young man and Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739940/the-young-man-and-deathFree Image from public domain licenseModel casting call Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686538/model-casting-call-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseMale model resting on left kneehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745841/male-model-resting-left-kneeFree Image from public domain license