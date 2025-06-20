rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Gaius Lutatius defeats the Carthaginian fleet by Tobias Stimmer
Save
Edit Image
carthaginiancarthaginian peoplepersonartvintagepublic domaindrawingpainting
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gaius Lutatius defeats the Carthaginian fleet
Gaius Lutatius defeats the Carthaginian fleet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705609/gaius-lutatius-defeats-the-carthaginian-fleetFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gaius Duillius is victorious in a naval battle over the Carthaginians
Gaius Duillius is victorious in a naval battle over the Carthaginians
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705551/gaius-duillius-victorious-naval-battle-over-the-carthaginiansFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gaius Duillius is victorious in a naval battle over the Carthaginians
Gaius Duillius is victorious in a naval battle over the Carthaginians
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705686/gaius-duillius-victorious-naval-battle-over-the-carthaginiansFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gaius Duillius wins a naval battle over the Carthaginians
Gaius Duillius wins a naval battle over the Carthaginians
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705649/gaius-duillius-wins-naval-battle-over-the-carthaginiansFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gaius Duillius wins a naval battle over the Carthaginians
Gaius Duillius wins a naval battle over the Carthaginians
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705806/gaius-duillius-wins-naval-battle-over-the-carthaginiansFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gaius Duillius defeats Carthage in a naval battle
Gaius Duillius defeats Carthage in a naval battle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820891/gaius-duillius-defeats-carthage-naval-battleFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gaius Sulpius Gallus predicts a lunar eclipse by Tobias Stimmer
Gaius Sulpius Gallus predicts a lunar eclipse by Tobias Stimmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922290/gaius-sulpius-gallus-predicts-lunar-eclipseFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Romans defeat the Fidenates
The Romans defeat the Fidenates
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705779/the-romans-defeat-the-fidenatesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Romans defeat the Fidenates
The Romans defeat the Fidenates
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705631/the-romans-defeat-the-fidenatesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
The Romans defeat the Fidenates
The Romans defeat the Fidenates
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705637/the-romans-defeat-the-fidenatesFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Romans defeat the Fidenates
The Romans defeat the Fidenates
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821484/the-romans-defeat-the-fidenatesFree Image from public domain license
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829752/png-1935-art-artworkView license
The Romans capture Satricum by Tobias Stimmer
The Romans capture Satricum by Tobias Stimmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920919/the-romans-capture-satricumFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
The defeated Syphax is brought before Scipio
The defeated Syphax is brought before Scipio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705593/the-defeated-syphax-brought-before-scipioFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
The quartering of Mettius Fufetius
The quartering of Mettius Fufetius
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705581/the-quartering-mettius-fufetiusFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Battle between the Romans and the Samnites
Battle between the Romans and the Samnites
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705560/battle-between-the-romans-and-the-samnitesFree Image from public domain license
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828583/png-1934-art-artworkView license
Horatius Cocles defends Rome at the bridge
Horatius Cocles defends Rome at the bridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705755/horatius-cocles-defends-rome-the-bridgeFree Image from public domain license
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827860/png-1909-africa-africanView license
The Romans capture Satricum
The Romans capture Satricum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705629/the-romans-capture-satricumFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Hannibal's journey across the Alps
Hannibal's journey across the Alps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705639/hannibals-journey-across-the-alpsFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Appius Claudius is taken to prison
Appius Claudius is taken to prison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820855/appius-claudius-taken-prisonFree Image from public domain license
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView license
Battle between the Romans and the Samnites
Battle between the Romans and the Samnites
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705844/battle-between-the-romans-and-the-samnitesFree Image from public domain license