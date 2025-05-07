rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Illustration for "The Princess on the Pea" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1 by Vilhelm Pedersen
Save
Edit Image
fairypublic domain fairyprincessprincess public domainfairy princessfairy tale illustrationvilhelmvintage princess
Editable colorful crown design element set
Editable colorful crown design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15256106/editable-colorful-crown-design-element-setView license
Illustration for "The Princess on the Pea" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
Illustration for "The Princess on the Pea" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743833/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Birthday quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
Birthday quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403460/birthday-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Illustration for "Five from a Pea Pod" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
Illustration for "Five from a Pea Pod" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740207/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art week poster template, editable text and design
Art week poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777980/art-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Illustration for "Five from a Pea Pod" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
Illustration for "Five from a Pea Pod" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740148/image-cat-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with John Bauer's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with John Bauer's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778037/png-art-artwork-blackView license
Illustration for "The Neighboring Families" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
Illustration for "The Neighboring Families" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740109/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable kids princess fairy costume design element set
Editable kids princess fairy costume design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503798/editable-kids-princess-fairy-costume-design-element-setView license
Illustration for "Hyldemoer" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
Illustration for "Hyldemoer" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741775/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable kids princess fairy costume design element set
Editable kids princess fairy costume design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503788/editable-kids-princess-fairy-costume-design-element-setView license
Illustration for "The Jumping Guy" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
Illustration for "The Jumping Guy" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739942/image-plant-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable colorful crown design element set
Editable colorful crown design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15256410/editable-colorful-crown-design-element-setView license
Illustration for "Flippers" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
Illustration for "Flippers" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923716/photo-image-art-vintage-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Illustration for "The Old House" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2 by Vilhelm Pedersen
Illustration for "The Old House" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2 by Vilhelm Pedersen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923719/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Confidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
Confidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408516/confidence-breeds-beauty-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Illustration for "Den lille Idas Blomster" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1 by Vilhelm Pedersen
Illustration for "Den lille Idas Blomster" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1 by Vilhelm Pedersen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923811/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Prince & princess couple, fairy tale remix, editable design
Prince & princess couple, fairy tale remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663245/prince-princess-couple-fairy-tale-remix-editable-designView license
Illustration for "Hyldemoer" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
Illustration for "Hyldemoer" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741838/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The elf princess fantasy remix, editable design
The elf princess fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663440/the-elf-princess-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Illustration for "The Angel" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
Illustration for "The Angel" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742047/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Storytime Instagram post template, editable text
Storytime Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11746127/storytime-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Illustration for "The Happy Family" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
Illustration for "The Happy Family" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740208/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Princess & unicorn fantasy remix, editable design
Princess & unicorn fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663356/princess-unicorn-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Illustration for "The Clock" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
Illustration for "The Clock" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741800/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Love & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
Love & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403674/love-live-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Illustration for "Gaaseurten" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
Illustration for "Gaaseurten" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743700/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories poster template, editable text and design
Bedtime stories poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579291/bedtime-stories-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Illustration for "Boghveden" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
Illustration for "Boghveden" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741906/image-plant-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fairy tale stories poster template
Fairy tale stories poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063885/fairy-tale-stories-poster-templateView license
Illustration for "Lovers" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
Illustration for "Lovers" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741873/illustration-for-lovers-hcandersen-fairy-tales-and-stories-volumeFree Image from public domain license
Prince & princess couple, fairy tale remix, editable design
Prince & princess couple, fairy tale remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663255/prince-princess-couple-fairy-tale-remix-editable-designView license
Illustration for "A good mood" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
Illustration for "A good mood" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739997/image-plant-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories blog banner template, editable text
Bedtime stories blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662417/bedtime-stories-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Illustration for "The Neighboring Families" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
Illustration for "The Neighboring Families" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739994/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756538/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Illustration for "The Snow Queen" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1 by Vilhelm Pedersen
Illustration for "The Snow Queen" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1 by Vilhelm Pedersen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923808/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale blog banner template
Winter sale blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736242/winter-sale-blog-banner-templateView license
Illustration for "The Little Mermaid" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1 by Vilhelm Pedersen
Illustration for "The Little Mermaid" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1 by Vilhelm Pedersen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923814/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license