Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainadultwomanpaintingRaphael with his mistress by Ugo Da CarpiOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 895 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5041 x 6761 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJesus in the house of Simon the Phariseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795882/jesus-the-house-simon-the-phariseeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaturnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821637/saturnFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman reading a book. Half figure in profile to right by Ugo Da Carpihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922207/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Jeromehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820399/saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Sibyl reading a book facing lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275082/sibyl-reading-book-facing-leftFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Sibyl Reading a book facing righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8276657/sibyl-reading-book-facing-rightFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Sibyl reading a book facing lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275080/sibyl-reading-book-facing-leftFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Sibyl Reading a book facing righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8276642/sibyl-reading-book-facing-rightFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseEnthroned Mary with the baby Jesus and saintshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806307/enthroned-mary-with-the-baby-jesus-and-saintsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574291/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCloelia's Escapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806317/cloelias-escapeFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseAugustus and the Tiburtine Sibyl by Antonio Da Trentohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920724/augustus-and-the-tiburtine-sibylFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541956/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMartyrdom of Peter and Paulhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705683/martyrdom-peter-and-paulFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseMartyrdom of Peter and Paulhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705482/martyrdom-peter-and-paulFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseMartyrdom of Peter and Paulhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705553/martyrdom-peter-and-paulFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseResurrection of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275660/resurrection-christFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564248/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseHercules and Antaeushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8276673/hercules-and-antaeusFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseThe contest between Apollo and Marysashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268823/the-contest-between-apollo-and-marysasFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseAugustus and the Tiburtine Sibyl by Antonio Da Trentohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922032/augustus-and-the-tiburtine-sibylFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licensePenelope and Odysseushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275806/penelope-and-odysseusFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAjaxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806614/ajaxFree Image from public domain license