rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cupid Bitten by a Bee by C.W. Eckersberg
Save
Edit Image
vintage beecupidbee illustrationchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergc.w. eckersberg1798 to 1801angelarchangel
Cute watercolor vintage cupid isolated element set
Cute watercolor vintage cupid isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991849/cute-watercolor-vintage-cupid-isolated-element-setView license
A corvette for full sail.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberg
A corvette for full sail.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921694/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cute watercolor vintage cupid isolated element set
Cute watercolor vintage cupid isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991955/cute-watercolor-vintage-cupid-isolated-element-setView license
A corvette in a storm.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberg
A corvette in a storm.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921714/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cute watercolor vintage cupid isolated element set
Cute watercolor vintage cupid isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991853/cute-watercolor-vintage-cupid-isolated-element-setView license
Outside a villa.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate V by C.W. Eckersberg
Outside a villa.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate V by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921706/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
A brig sailing.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate IXb by C.W. Eckersberg
A brig sailing.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate IXb by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921691/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's day package, editable poster template
Valentine's day package, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114003/valentines-day-package-editable-poster-templateView license
View from Eckersberg's Lodging in the Hôtel d'Irlande, Rue de Beaune no. by C.W. Eckersberg
View from Eckersberg's Lodging in the Hôtel d'Irlande, Rue de Beaune no. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919295/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Seasons greetings, editable Instagram story template
Seasons greetings, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519572/seasons-greetings-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Andromeda chained up to a rock by C.W. Eckersberg
Andromeda chained up to a rock by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923289/andromeda-chained-rock-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Editable vintage cupid design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505143/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView license
Study of a seated semi-nude woman by C.W. Eckersberg
Study of a seated semi-nude woman by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921705/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Editable vintage cupid design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506536/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView license
The linear perspective, applied to the art of painting - Draft for unused illustration - Southern courtyard with farmer…
The linear perspective, applied to the art of painting - Draft for unused illustration - Southern courtyard with farmer…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922079/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Grow your garden Instagram post template, editable text
Grow your garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342700/grow-your-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
From a front room.Preliminary study for "Linear perspective, Plate VI" by C.W. Eckersberg
From a front room.Preliminary study for "Linear perspective, Plate VI" by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921903/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Editable vintage cupid design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506521/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView license
A corvette. by C.W. Eckersberg
A corvette. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921751/corvette-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Editable vintage cupid design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505141/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView license
A Russian frigate. by C.W. Eckersberg
A Russian frigate. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921750/russian-frigate-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Editable vintage cupid design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506527/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView license
Two warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberg
Two warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Editable vintage cupid design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15504935/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView license
A Danish frigate at anchor and an English brig under sail by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate at anchor and an English brig under sail by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924532/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Editable vintage cupid design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505148/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView license
A brig dries sails by C.W. Eckersberg
A brig dries sails by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920869/brig-dries-sails-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
At a Window in the Artist's Studio by C.W. Eckersberg
At a Window in the Artist's Studio by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921093/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Editable vintage cupid design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506532/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView license
A Danish brig sailing for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish brig sailing for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923240/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Love angel fantasy remix, editable design
Love angel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663570/love-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Study from the Deerpark near Copenhagen by C.W. Eckersberg
Study from the Deerpark near Copenhagen by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923520/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cupid stamp design element set
Editable vintage cupid stamp design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505150/editable-vintage-cupid-stamp-design-element-setView license
View from the Domed Hall at Charlottenborg in Copenhagen by C.W. Eckersberg
View from the Domed Hall at Charlottenborg in Copenhagen by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921081/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795166/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Telemachos meets Odysseus disguised as a beggar at the shepherd Eumaios - Odysseus;fragment of the whole composition. by…
Telemachos meets Odysseus disguised as a beggar at the shepherd Eumaios - Odysseus;fragment of the whole composition. by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923420/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Baby angel flowers fantasy remix, editable design
Baby angel flowers fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665070/baby-angel-flowers-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Study of Clouds over the Sound by C.W. Eckersberg
Study of Clouds over the Sound by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924789/study-clouds-over-the-sound-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license