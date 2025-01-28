Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageramsheep paintingsheepram animalcowanimalartvintageStanding ram and a lying sheep by Nicolaes BerchemOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1074 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4359 x 3903 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFarm animal, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381084/farm-animal-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseStanding ram and a lying sheep by Nicolaes Berchemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921020/standing-ram-and-lying-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseFarm animal, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381103/farm-animal-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseStanding ram and a lying sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706126/standing-ram-and-lying-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894002/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA standing and a pissing sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705993/standing-and-pissing-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseFarm & kids book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView licenseA standing and a lying sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705965/standing-and-lying-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor farm animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15581666/editable-watercolor-farm-animal-design-element-setView licenseA standing and a lying sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706121/standing-and-lying-sheepFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, bighorn sheep illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255716/png-animal-bighorn-sheep-brownView licenseLying sheep with two lambshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705916/lying-sheep-with-two-lambsFree Image from public domain licenseFarm stay Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894003/farm-stay-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePissing cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706260/pissing-cowFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseLying sheep with two lambshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706017/lying-sheep-with-two-lambsFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseA standing and a lying sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705954/standing-and-lying-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseTwo lying and one standing sheep by Nicolaes Berchemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920901/two-lying-and-one-standing-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseCow livestock farm, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612871/cow-livestock-farm-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseStanding goat and a lying ramhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820569/standing-goat-and-lying-ramFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516270/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseShepherdess on a donkeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820665/shepherdess-donkeyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo standing sheep and a lambhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706128/two-standing-sheep-and-lambFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseShepherdess with a sheep.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706078/shepherdess-with-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseVintage butcher shop logo template, editable business badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626792/vintage-butcher-shop-logo-template-editable-business-badgeView licenseShepherdess with a sheep.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705950/shepherdess-with-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseA standing and a lying sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922259/standing-and-lying-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor farm animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15581656/editable-watercolor-farm-animal-design-element-setView licenseTwo ramshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706108/two-ramsFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife environment, animal nature editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671193/wildlife-environment-animal-nature-editable-remixView licenseDonkey and goatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706255/donkey-and-goatsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable kawaii animal illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15214933/editable-kawaii-animal-illustration-design-element-setView licenseThree goatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705871/three-goatsFree Image from public domain licenseMindfulness meditation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609249/mindfulness-meditation-instagram-post-templateView licenseA standing and a lying goathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706002/standing-and-lying-goatFree Image from public domain license