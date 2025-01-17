Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejudithluca giordanopiganimalfacepersonartmanJudith with the Head of Holofernes by Luca GiordanoOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 877 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7704 x 10537 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLocal farmers community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976214/local-farmers-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAdam and Eve mourning over Abel's body by Luca Giordanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922484/adam-and-eve-mourning-over-abels-bodyFree Image from public domain licenseGardening services Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181104/gardening-services-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseCain kills Abelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812656/cain-kills-abelFree Image from public domain licenseOnline gardening workshop Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151804/png-agriculture-business-blank-spaceView licenseThe Judgment of Parishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736052/the-judgment-parisFree Image from public domain licenseFarming expo poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663701/farming-expo-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTorso of a naked man - John the Baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814931/torso-naked-man-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain licenseGardening services Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625131/gardening-services-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Rape of the Sabine Womenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737327/the-rape-the-sabine-womenFree Image from public domain licenseMen's beauty poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906019/mens-beauty-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint Anthony and the miracle of the ascending sonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815288/saint-anthony-and-the-miracle-the-ascending-sonFree Image from public domain licenseGardening tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957988/gardening-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe 24 elders kneel before the lambhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804115/the-elders-kneel-before-the-lambFree Image from public domain licenseGardening services Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625169/imageView licenseAllegorical composition with i.a.Bacchus, Ceres, Flora and Apollohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803721/allegorical-composition-with-iabacchus-ceres-flora-and-apolloFree Image from public domain licenseGardening services Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8201920/gardening-services-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseWar in Heaven by Luca Giordano.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976398/war-heaven-luca-giordanoFree Image from public domain licenseMay day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864907/may-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJudith with the Head of Holoferneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727496/judith-with-the-head-holofernesFree Image from public domain licenseGardening service blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772153/gardening-service-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseStudies of a Reclined Woman on a Seashell, for the Triumph of Galatea (recto and verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8200241/image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGardening service blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8789626/gardening-service-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Prodigal Sonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712196/the-prodigal-sonFree Image from public domain licenseMen's skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11617067/mens-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJudith with the Head of Holofernes (1500 - 1539) by Pordenonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741876/judith-with-the-head-holofernes-1500-1539-pordenoneFree Image from public domain licenseLocal farmers community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976217/local-farmers-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlucking the Geese by Anna Ancherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922673/plucking-the-geeseFree Image from public domain licenseMen's beauty Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11617446/mens-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSamson and Delilahhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815108/samson-and-delilahFree Image from public domain licenseLocal farmers community Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976213/local-farmers-community-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseShepherd family in mountainous landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798723/shepherd-family-mountainous-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseGardening tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957920/gardening-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with the Tomb of Cecilia Metellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754257/landscape-with-the-tomb-cecilia-metellaFree Image from public domain licenseOnline gardening workshop Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625264/imageView licenseThe betrothal of Saint Catharina by Peter Thyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923022/the-betrothal-saint-catharinaFree Image from public domain licenseAgrifood industry poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663709/agrifood-industry-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Ryberg Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725546/the-ryberg-familyFree Image from public domain licenseMen's skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11617091/mens-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMoses and the burning thornbush by Lieven Mehushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924346/moses-and-the-burning-thornbushFree Image from public domain license