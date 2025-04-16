Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageromepublic domainrome vintagechurchartbuildingvintagearchitectureErected by St. Peter's Basilica in RomeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1139 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7312 x 7703 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarElegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView licenseThe interior of St. Peter's Basilica, Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764167/the-interior-st-peters-basilica-romeFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Rome Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050101/ancient-rome-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe building above the Acqua Paola fountain on Monte Aureo, Rome, with the Casino Farnese and the dome of St. Peter's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764170/image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseElegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418517/elegant-watercolor-european-architecture-designs-editable-design-element-setView licenseLa Basilique de Saint Pierre by James Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14324789/basilique-saint-pierre-james-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12060937/italian-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView of the Bridge and Castel Sant' Angelo (the Mausoleum of Hadrian), the foreground with boats on the Tiber and the dome…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751923/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696140/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseSan Pietro colle due Fontanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14277289/san-pietro-colle-due-fontaneFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823941/believe-god-poster-templateView licenseThe Castel Sant' Angelo bridge with the castle (Hadrian's mausoleum), in the foreground the Tiber with boats and in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922668/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOrphanage donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823976/orphanage-donation-poster-templateView licensePeter's Church in Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763523/peters-church-romeFree Image from public domain licenseDeep quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631923/deep-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe interior of St. Peter's Basilica, with Bernini's baldacchinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762819/the-interior-st-peters-basilica-with-berninis-baldacchinoFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Rome Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22020515/visit-rome-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBasilica di Santa Maria Maggiore facade with the obelisk on Piazza dell' Esquilino in the foregroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764172/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526327/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFaçade van de Sint-Pietersbasiliek te Vaticaanstad (1613) by Matthäus Greuter, Michelangelo, Giovanni Battista de Rossi and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13772802/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseRoman architecture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771283/roman-architecture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMap of Rome.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922540/map-romeFree Image from public domain licenseRoman architecture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771284/roman-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMap of Rome.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722195/map-romeFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12048272/italian-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6049632/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Rome Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685042/visit-rome-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe seven pilgrim churches.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722008/the-seven-pilgrim-churchesFree Image from public domain licenseSunday church post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10973272/sunday-church-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSt. Peter's Basilicahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249055/st-peters-basilicaFree Image from public domain licenseSpain poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView licenseView of St. Peter's Basilica by James Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14273903/view-st-peters-basilica-james-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Rome Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791204/ancient-rome-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMap of Rome, upper right parthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722069/map-rome-upper-right-partFree Image from public domain licenseItaly travel Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964580/italy-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseOrnate ceiling architecture in church with religious artwork, dome and light, St Peter's Basilica. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3305611/free-photo-image-gold-church-arabesque-patternFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349981/italian-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMap of Rome.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721958/map-romeFree Image from public domain licenseChurch conference Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787629/church-conference-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6049691/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license