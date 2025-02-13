Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagegoltziussalvator mundimathampaintings artfacepersonartvintageSalvator Mundi by Hendrick GoltziusOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 903 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4285 x 5697 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFaith quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView licenseSalvator Mundihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812269/salvator-mundiFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView licenseSarahhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706685/sarahFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView licenseSaturnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706109/saturnFree Image from public domain licenseSalvation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588691/salvation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLot and his daughtershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706450/lot-and-his-daughtersFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseJupiterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822951/jupiterFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe fall of sinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705770/the-fall-sinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseLot and his daughtershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705822/lot-and-his-daughtersFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseJohn the Baptist as a childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821701/john-the-baptist-childFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseChrist on the crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820387/christ-the-crossFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714326/palm-sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseWisdomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706814/wisdomFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseModerationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706768/moderationFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseVenushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705880/venusFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAgainsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707017/againstFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMercuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706754/mercuryFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseSunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705970/sunFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMarshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705981/marsFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBelievehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706988/believeFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseModerationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706845/moderationFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCupid defeats Panhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811776/cupid-defeats-panFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552165/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseAdoration of the Shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810909/adoration-the-shepherdsFree Image from public domain license