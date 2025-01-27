Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetombstonegravestoneartbuildingvintagepublic domaintowerarchitectureDuke Ferdinand Memorial SupportOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 803 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3531 x 5277 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Halloween decorative design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16018479/editable-halloween-decorative-design-element-setView licenseDuke Ferdinand Memorial Supporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746952/duke-ferdinand-memorial-supportFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346311/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProspectus of the area at Fredensborg taken from Søruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751773/prospectus-the-area-fredensborg-taken-from-sorupFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325555/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProspectus of the region on the Hunter's Prizehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731844/prospectus-the-region-the-hunters-prizeFree Image from public domain licenseEternal peace Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682487/eternal-peace-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSkovsø with bathing womenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751935/skovso-with-bathing-womenFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving png, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346526/victorian-woman-driving-png-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRosa's memorial partyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747424/rosas-memorial-partyFree Image from public domain licenseHorror book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14410073/horror-book-cover-templateView licenseActor Londemannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747140/actor-londemannFree Image from public domain license3D Halloween decoration set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15076322/halloween-decoration-set-editable-design-elementView licenseBlooming antique in Fredensborg Havehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813648/blooming-antique-fredensborg-haveFree Image from public domain licenseTombstone ghost glitch game, retro illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12604234/tombstone-ghost-glitch-game-retro-illustration-editable-designView licenseBlooming antique in Fredensborg Havehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751702/blooming-antique-fredensborg-haveFree Image from public domain licenseBereavement Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682504/bereavement-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseOle Johan Samsøe's grave memorial by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921794/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseThe Freedom Support seen from the Frederiksberg side.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795250/the-freedom-support-seen-from-the-frederiksberg-sideFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseHolberg's Memorialhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746961/holbergs-memorialFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063163/ancient-architecture-poster-templateView licenseHolberg's Memorialhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747010/holbergs-memorialFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseDraft for a Catafalque by Fr.5.tes Death 14 Jan.1766https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746884/draft-for-catafalque-fr5tes-death-jan1766Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseEwald's Gravehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746994/ewalds-graveFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseFroens Prestegaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746997/froens-prestegaardFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseThe Royal Theater Facade by Caspar Frederik Harsdorffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920905/the-royaltheater-facadeFree Image from public domain license3D Halloween decoration set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15074936/halloween-decoration-set-editable-design-elementView licenseLarge ruins with multi-storey archeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746921/large-ruins-with-multi-storey-archesFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717383/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe interior of a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746923/the-interior-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9353910/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe coin cabinet at Rosenborg by Frederik Ludvig Bradthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921135/the-coin-cabinet-rosenborgFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic town mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11227112/aesthetic-town-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseLandscape with shepherds and cattlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751667/landscape-with-shepherds-and-cattleFree Image from public domain license