Jesus hands a mitre to a woman on a throne surrounded by two women (allegory) by unknown
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Resurrection of Christ by Karel Van Mander I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921584/resurrection-christFree Image from public domain license
Trust in Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836006/trust-jesus-poster-templateView license
Tondo with Christ bidding Peter to walk on the water by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920797/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Love like Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762870/love-like-jesus-poster-templateView license
Christ is mocked by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922319/christ-mocked-unknownFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836763/love-jesus-poster-templateView license
Jesus is nailed to the cross by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922676/jesus-nailed-the-cross-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Finding Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835004/finding-jesus-poster-templateView license
Palace Interior with smartly dressed men by Christian Rothgiesser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920909/palace-interior-with-smartly-dressed-menFree Image from public domain license
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124706/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView license
Virgin Mary with the baby Jesus, surrounded by musical angels by Gerhard Altzenbach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919520/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124707/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView license
Sketch for ceiling painting by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921458/sketch-for-ceiling-painting-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Moses strikes the rock and gives water by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922039/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
The Wedding at Cana and Christ by Johan Rudolph Thiele
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920988/the-wedding-cana-and-christFree Image from public domain license
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124711/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-art-desktop-wallpaperView license
Jesus and Mary by Gerhard Altzenbach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923602/jesus-and-maryFree Image from public domain license
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, editable design on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135972/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView license
Eliezer gives Rebecca jewelry at the well by Nicolas Poussin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920727/eliezer-gives-rebecca-jewelry-the-wellFree Image from public domain license
Faith quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView license
Christ embracing a woman (personifying the faithful?) Below "Solomon" and "Hester" by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922383/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Figures seated on clouds. Sketch for allegory (?) by Gerard De Lairesse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922228/figures-seated-cloudssketch-for-allegoryFree Image from public domain license
Flexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9471650/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
A female saint on clouds, surrounded by putti, above her angelic children and an angel holding a scroll inscribed: Beati…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921279/image-clouds-face-artFree Image from public domain license
Child of God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762874/child-god-poster-templateView license
Ottoman cavalryman with lance and bow by Christian Rothgiesser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920748/ottoman-cavalryman-with-lance-and-bowFree Image from public domain license
Light & truth poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038991/light-truth-poster-templateView license
Child Jesus kneeling before the passion instruments by Nicolas Regnesson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921367/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Finding Jesus Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408164/finding-jesus-facebook-post-templateView license
Sketch after ceiling painting by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921452/sketch-after-ceiling-painting-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView license
Columns of triumph by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921307/columns-triumph-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Youth bible school Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459872/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-templateView license
The Risen Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922515/the-risen-christFree Image from public domain license
Light & truth, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18125849/light-truth-editable-poster-templateView license
Part of Claus Berg's altarpiece in Odense by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921917/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license