Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejesushandsfacepersonartvintagepublic domaindrawingsJesus hands a mitre to a woman on a throne surrounded by two women (allegory) by unknownOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 944 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6232 x 4903 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseResurrection of Christ by Karel Van Mander Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921584/resurrection-christFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836006/trust-jesus-poster-templateView licenseTondo with Christ bidding Peter to walk on the water by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920797/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLove like Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762870/love-like-jesus-poster-templateView licenseChrist is mocked by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922319/christ-mocked-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836763/love-jesus-poster-templateView licenseJesus is nailed to the cross by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922676/jesus-nailed-the-cross-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFinding Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835004/finding-jesus-poster-templateView licensePalace Interior with smartly dressed men by Christian Rothgiesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920909/palace-interior-with-smartly-dressed-menFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124706/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView licenseVirgin Mary with the baby Jesus, surrounded by musical angels by Gerhard Altzenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919520/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124707/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView licenseSketch for ceiling painting by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921458/sketch-for-ceiling-painting-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseMoses strikes the rock and gives water by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922039/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseThe Wedding at Cana and Christ by Johan Rudolph Thielehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920988/the-wedding-cana-and-christFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124711/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-art-desktop-wallpaperView licenseJesus and Mary by Gerhard Altzenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923602/jesus-and-maryFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, editable design on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135972/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseEliezer gives Rebecca jewelry at the well by Nicolas Poussinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920727/eliezer-gives-rebecca-jewelry-the-wellFree Image from public domain licenseFaith quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView licenseChrist embracing a woman (personifying the faithful?) Below "Solomon" and "Hester" by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922383/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFigures seated on clouds. Sketch for allegory (?) by Gerard De Lairessehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922228/figures-seated-cloudssketch-for-allegoryFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9471650/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA female saint on clouds, surrounded by putti, above her angelic children and an angel holding a scroll inscribed: Beati…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921279/image-clouds-face-artFree Image from public domain licenseChild of God poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762874/child-god-poster-templateView licenseOttoman cavalryman with lance and bow by Christian Rothgiesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920748/ottoman-cavalryman-with-lance-and-bowFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038991/light-truth-poster-templateView licenseChild Jesus kneeling before the passion instruments by Nicolas Regnessonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921367/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFinding Jesus Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408164/finding-jesus-facebook-post-templateView licenseSketch after ceiling painting by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921452/sketch-after-ceiling-painting-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView licenseColumns of triumph by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921307/columns-triumph-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseYouth bible school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459872/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Risen Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922515/the-risen-christFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18125849/light-truth-editable-poster-templateView licensePart of Claus Berg's altarpiece in Odense by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921917/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license