Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagelouis xviqueenfacepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitsMedallion with portraits of Louis XVI, his queen and son by G. N. AngeloOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 659 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5634 x 3093 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage gold frame mockup element, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702862/png-antique-art-frameView licenseMedallion with portraits of Louis XVI, his queen and son by G. N. Angelohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921797/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold frame mockup, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703820/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-four-dancers-edgar-degas-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMedallion with portraits of Louis XVI, his queen and sonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817502/medallion-with-portraits-louis-xvi-his-queen-and-sonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702864/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseMedallion with portraits of Louis XVI, his queen and sonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758415/medallion-with-portraits-louis-xvi-his-queen-and-sonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703829/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseBishop Hersleb anoints Queen Louise in Frederiksborg Palace Church.Illustration and initial for Frederik d. IV's act of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747629/image-face-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseQueen Bengerdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721183/queen-bengerdFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseLudvig Holberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747443/ludvig-holbergFree Image from public domain licenseI miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseTitle page for "Communion: book for general edification"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758709/title-page-for-communion-book-for-general-edificationFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564903/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseTitle page for S. Richardson "Sir Grandison's History"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760333/title-page-for-richardson-sir-grandisons-historyFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ+ pride, colorful editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7694684/lgbtq-pride-colorful-editable-remix-designView licenseThe title vignette for "Dissertation on the older Scandinavian history"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737713/the-title-vignette-for-dissertation-the-older-scandinavian-historyFree Image from public domain licenseQueen ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8063273/queen-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseTitle page with vignette to S. Richardson: "Miss Clarissa Harlowe's History", seventh volumehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721236/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ+ pride, colorful customizable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711643/lgbtq-pride-colorful-customizable-remix-designView licenseTitle page with vignette to S. Richardson: "Miss Clarissa Harlowe's History", fourth parthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721167/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe bee.Illustration for H.V.Kaalund, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739751/the-beeillustration-for-hvkaalund-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseTitle page with vignette to S. Richardson: "Miss Clarissa Harlowe's History", fifth volumehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721196/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's empowerment quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118312/womens-empowerment-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseTitle page with vignette to S. Richardson: "Miss Clarissa Harlowe's History", third parthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721125/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGoddess podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944939/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTitle page with vignette to S. Richardson: "Miss Clarissa Harlowe's History", first parthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721284/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDramatic monochrome portrait arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907365/png-texture-plastic-transparentView licenseVignette for "Sir Carl Grandison's Historie", 4th part, by Samuel Richardson, Copenhagen 1780https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753247/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMythology 101 poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945140/mythology-101-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTitle page for the New Collection of the reg.Danish Science.Company's Writings In 1781https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752902/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFashion & trend Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18817048/fashion-trend-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIllustration for Don Quixotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753346/illustration-for-don-quixoteFree Image from public domain licenseMythology 101 Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945082/mythology-101-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGeorges Louis Leclerc, Comte de Buffon. Stipple engraving.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13990062/georges-louis-leclerc-comte-buffon-stipple-engravingFree Image from public domain licenseMythology 101 Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765372/mythology-101-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLouis XVI's farewell from his wife Marie Antoinette and their distressed children. Wood engraving by J.B.C Carbonneau after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13990700/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license