Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevirgin marymary engravingladyvirgin mary public domainhandfacepersonartVirgin Mary with the child and an apple in her handOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 823 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4273 x 6234 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGood Friday celebration Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566259/good-friday-celebration-facebook-story-templateView licenseDeath of the Virgin Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820337/death-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseChrist blesses the Virgin Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811066/christ-blesses-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseChrist on the cross, with the Virgin Mary and Johnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707802/christ-the-cross-with-the-virgin-mary-and-johnFree Image from public domain licenseBakery house poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568513/bakery-house-poster-templateView licenseDeath of the Virgin Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707951/death-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMary's Annunciation by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921158/marys-annunciationFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseChrist in the Garden of Gethsemanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820358/christ-the-garden-gethsemaneFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016513/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseArchangel Gabrielhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794046/archangel-gabrielFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to church poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724138/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist as a man of sorrows, between Mary and Johnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707845/christ-man-sorrows-between-mary-and-johnFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChrist on the crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811030/christ-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChrist in limbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811071/christ-limboFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseChrist's crowning of thornshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707987/christs-crowning-thornsFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967595/good-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe flight to Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717163/the-flight-egyptFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724072/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Apostle Matthewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707842/the-apostle-matthewFree Image from public domain licenseCarol concert Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578282/carol-concert-facebook-story-templateView licenseJohn the Apostlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707597/john-the-apostleFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to church Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724178/welcome-church-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSimon the Apostlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707983/simon-the-apostleFree Image from public domain licensePray for peacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914168/pray-for-peaceView licenseThe worship of kingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708058/the-worship-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to church Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724051/welcome-church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe blessing Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708109/the-blessing-christFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724181/pray-for-peace-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Enthroned Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708015/the-enthroned-christFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967592/good-friday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Stephenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708002/saint-stephenFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10913940/welcome-churchView licenseVeronika holding the sweat towelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707560/veronika-holding-the-sweat-towelFree Image from public domain license