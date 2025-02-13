Edit ImageCrop26SaveSaveEdit Imageangelangel sketchangel wingscherubengravinglittle angelpublic domain cherubvintage angel engravingFour winged little geniuses by Johan Frederik ClemensOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 618 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5122 x 2636 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506521/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseTwo little winged geniuseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751485/two-little-winged-geniusesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506536/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseA two-handled vase, surrounded by 