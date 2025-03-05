rawpixel
Windbridge by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
piranesihouse paintinggiovanni battistaengravingvintage staircasegiovanni battista piranesistaircase etchingvintage engraving art
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Title page for Carceri d'invenzione (Imaginary Prisons)
Love & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
The big square
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Hall with stairs, in front t.h.heavy iron chains and t.v.an oval lattice window by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
House community remix
Hall with stairs and bridges, in the foreground an archway by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Editable white photo frame mockup
Hall with stairs, bridges and swallow passages, in the foreground a group of prisoners on a cornice
Dragons fight fantasy remix, editable design
The round tower
Bakery house Facebook ad template, editable text & design
The stairs with the trophies
Beauty logo poster template, editable design
The wooden goat
Open house Instagram post template, editable text
The smoking fire
Photo frame editable mockup, wall decor
Dock with iron chains and a lantern hanging from the end of a rope
Bakery house blog banner template, editable text & design
Port of call with a lantern
Bakery house Instagram story template, customizable social media design
Hall with stairs, archway and ropework
Picture frame editable mockup
The big wheel
Clam & mussel dishes poster template
The lion reliefs
Home renovation service Instagram post template, editable text
The man on the torture bench
Coffee house logo template, editable business branding design
Some prospectus with triumphal arches and other monuments erected by the Romans, some of which are in Rome, others to be…
Editable hanging photo frame mockup
The Staircase with Trophies (published 1749/1750) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Clown in mansion spooky halloween remix, editable design
The Drawbridge (published 1749/1750) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Meat industry Instagram story template, editable text
The interior of the church of San Paolo fuori le Mura, Rome
Children's book cover template
Tempio antico (published 1748/1749) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
