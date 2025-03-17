Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain renaissancebellinirenaissance portraitpublic domain renaissance manpublic domain portrait paintinggiovanni bellinifacepersonPortrait of the Venetian Painter Giovanni Bellini (?) by Giovanni BelliniOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1000 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4134 x 4960 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Willibald Imhoff the Elder by Titianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923087/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseSaint Jerome by Giuseppe Riberahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924475/saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseMadonna and Child with Saints Peter and Mark and Three Venetian Procurators (1510 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Bellini and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150347/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666657/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Antonio Gallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801659/portrait-antonio-galliFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licensePortrait of the Venetian painter Giovanni Bellini (Ca. 1430/31-1516)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796275/portrait-the-venetian-painter-giovanni-bellini-ca-143031-1516Free Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Elector Frederic the Wise of Saxony (1463-1525) with the Saints Ursula (left) and Genevieve (right) by Lucas Cranach d.Æhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923576/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt and craft poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730675/art-and-craft-poster-templateView licenseThe Flagellation (1575-1603 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Filippo Bellinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151238/the-flagellation-1575-1603-renaissance-attributed-filippo-belliniFree Image from public domain licenseArt and craft poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731312/art-and-craft-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Admiral Michael Adriansz de Ruijterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805199/portrait-admiral-michael-adriansz-ruijterFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSelf Portrait of the Artist (early 19th century) by Venetian and Formerly attributed to Vincenzo Camuccinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151620/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072951/mona-lisa-picture-frame-editable-mockup-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Triumph of Pulcinella by Giovanni Domenico Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922511/the-triumph-pulcinellaFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Alfonso d'Este Duke of Ferrarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745754/portrait-alfonso-deste-duke-ferraraFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Roman dwarf Francesco Ravai, called Bajoccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804299/the-roman-dwarf-francesco-ravai-called-bajoccoFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseLatinus Offering his Daughter Lavinia to Aeneas in Matrimony by Giovanni Battista Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922665/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981047/tattoo-mockup-editable-mans-back-designView licenseMadonna and Child with Four Saints (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Vincenzo di Biagio Catena and After Giovanni Bellinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149734/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup png element, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981690/tattoo-mockup-png-element-editable-mans-back-designView licensePortrait of Pope Alexander VII (Fabio Chigi) (ca. 1667 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Giovanni Battista Gaullihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136173/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817778/science-fair-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseMonkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800530/monkFree Image from public domain licenseGallery flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818870/gallery-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseSaint Jeromehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812517/saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Dead Christ with the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist (after 1500 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine School and Copy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150082/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseJohn the Baptist by Girolamo Troppahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924633/john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain licenseMen's Health flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818622/mens-health-flyer-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748348/portrait-manFree Image from public domain license